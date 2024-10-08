Open in App
    • The Star Press

    YWCA Central Indiana's 'In Her Heels' luncheon set for Thursday, Oct. 17

    By Star Press,

    2 days ago

    MUNCIE, Ind. — Since 2013, the Put Yourself in Her H.E.E.L.S. program has strived to Help, Encourage, Empower, Lift and Support women and women with children as they navigate life and to get back on their feet.

    On Thursday, Oct. 17, YWCA Central Indiana will host its annual Put Yourself in Her H.E.E.L.S. event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Horizon Convention Center in downtown Muncie.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAaZt_0vyPFTzJ00

    "During this signature event, we will raise awareness and funds to support our emergency shelter and C.O.T.S. Stay programs," a news release said. "All proceeds will benefit women, children and the YWCA community. We know our collective effort can make a greater impact."

    This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: YWCA Central Indiana's 'In Her Heels' luncheon set for Thursday, Oct. 17

