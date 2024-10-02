Opinion: The language of division

Not a single day passes without some conspicuous and direct reference to how divided our society is at present.

This is not just in the daily news cycle that captures snippets of commentary from political candidates, media personalities and person-in-the-street interviews. It’s also evident in the prattle in barber shops, coffeehouses and grocery stores. And it even shows up in neighborly conversations over the fence and across the street.

There is nearly complete unanimity about this condition, and there is little evidence to suggest that it will abate anytime soon.

At the root of our divisiveness is a vernacular that is powerfully evocative. It is comprised of words, terms, phrases, concepts and images that are often intentionally derisive. Some of these are rooted in history, some in slang, some in misunderstanding and misinterpretations, some in old ideas couched in new language, some in misappropriated attempts at humor and some in downright hate.

It seems that we are encouraged to fight either for or against something, literally and figuratively, at every step of the way. While the precise origins of our divisiveness in both time and form might be open to debate, what cannot be argued is the fact that our continuing use of this cranky verbiage continues to fuel our societal condition.

Our ongoing use serves to polarize debate, promote hostility and reinforce inaccurate stereotypes. And the sum of this hinders any search for common ground, generates animosity and works formidably against mutual understanding. We are simultaneously purveyors and victims of the language of division.

Among the more timely and flagrant language in the air along these lines are notions that are political and ideological in their basic nature. Such opposite labels as Socialist-Capitalist, Progressive-Traditionalist, Right-Wing/Left-Wing and Liberal-Conservative often oversimplify complex views, ignore nuances and reinforce differences. When coupled with other pejorative language, they mitigate against any semblance of common ground. Many folks see themselves as one or the other in these binary contrasts and are often militant in their opposition.

Identity labels represent another source of disunity. None of these are more inflammatory than references to immigrants and nationals. But there are others that promote friction as well. Consider the emotional reactions to the mention of minorities vs. majorities and elites vs. populists. These undermine social cohesion and emphasize differences between groups. Even references to rural vs. urban folks, which seem simply more factual than antagonistic, emphasize both geographic and cultural differences and lead to misunderstanding and confusion.

Slurs, or terms that are patently derogatory, are also prominent in the language of division. What is the predictable effect when someone is referred to as a snowflake? … a traitor? … a welfare queen? How do most people feel when they are called a racist, or a sexist or a homophobe? What about radicals and extremists? Most of the time, calling people by these terms is intended to hurt them or fan the flames of discord and division. Seldom is the use of such language rooted in any objective reality. And the upshot is more misunderstanding, tenuous interpersonal relations and more division.

The combination of social, cultural, geographic and economic differences gives rise to such references as patriots (vs. the un-Americans), middle Americans (vs. the coastal elites), and taxpayers (vs. dependents). These comparisons foster alienation, stigmatize entire groups and drive people apart.

And then there are other pejorative terms that serve to criticize peoples’ views, highlight social differences and manipulate opinion. Concepts like identity politics work against cohesion and harmony. References to dog whistles polarize people and groups in subtle ways. Mention of others as privileged creates a defensive response and shuts down constructive communication. And woke, a term that has evolved from a reference to awareness of social injustices to an often-misguided negative insult, divides folks along the lines of cultural sensitivity and even command of historical fact.

Few people can pinpoint when this worsened to its present state. Even fewer can offer any realistic remedies. Most, though, seem fatigued by it. It is frustrating to all that we are not even certain whether we are in wholesale disagreement about different realities or wildly different interpretations of the same reality.

Fixing the language of division doesn’t lend itself to a legislative solution, although there are federal, state and even local statutes that deal with this on the fringes. To date, it hasn’t lent itself to calls for change from those in leadership positions. And religious faiths have not been successful in stemming acts and language that violate their very sacred underpinnings. Indeed, at least some of the flagrant language of division emanates directly from clerics and their religious organizations.

If there is a solution to the language of division, it probably exists in the form of ordinary citizens deciding for themselves to behave differently, that things must be different. If they can make such a decision, they can act on it, every day. And if they can muster up the wherewithal to act on it, nothing can stop them. If most of us could do this, the result would be an indelible change in the very nature of our society.

So, what does this mean exactly for individuals? Well, it means simple things like practicing empathy and respect for differences in interpersonal communication. It means encouraging dialogue that is open, honest and candid. It means using language that is inclusive and genuine.

And, perhaps most important, it means focusing on common ground and similarities rooted in shared values, interests and goals. For those for whom these approaches are considered untenable, distasteful or otherwise inappropriate, there is yet another tactic: Say nothing at all.

Experience has shown that language is powerful for its potential to divide us. But it is no less significant as a means to unite us, to promote social cohesion, to build a sense of community and common purpose.

Its remarkable power exists in direct proportion to the extent that we fully embrace and mindfully practice the language of unity and inclusion.

John A. Fallon III of Muncie is retired from a career in higher education administration and presently serves as the Managing Principal of FALLON + Associates, a business development and fundraising consulting firm.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Opinion: The language of division