    • The Star Press

    Dunkirk man sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal drug overdose

    By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press,

    2 days ago

    PORTLAND, Ind. — A Dunkirk resident has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in another man's fatal overdose.

    Cody Alan Brenner, 34, had pleaded guilty in August to dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

    He had at first been charged, in Jay Circuit Court, with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony with a maximum 40-year sentence.

    He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge after striking a deal with Jay County prosecutors.

    According to an affidavit, Brenner dealt what was believed to be a mixture of fentanyl and heroin to a 14-year-old boy, who in turn provided the substance to Zachary K. Long, a 26-year-old Dunkirk man who died of an overdose on Sept. 10, 2023.

    More: Muncie man sentenced to 35 years for role in teen's fatal overdose

    Under the terms of the plea bargain, Brenner could not have been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison. The 20-year sentence was imposed Friday by Judge Brian Hutchison.

    In April, Brenner received a five-year sentence — three years of incarceration followed by two years on probation — after he pleaded guilty to dealing in a narcotic drug in another Jay Circuit Court case.

    He was also convicted of possession of meth in May 2022.

    Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Dunkirk man sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal drug overdose

