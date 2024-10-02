Muncie man preliminarily charged with attempted murder after gunfire reported near BSU

MUNCIE Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested on a preliminary count of attempted murder after gunshots were fired outside an apartment complex near the Ball State University campus.

Trevon Tyrell Embry, 22, was also preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness, intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and obstruction of justice. He was being held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a bond of $82,500.

Muncie police said they were called to the 800 block of West Riverside Avenue about 6:10 a.m. Saturday after emergency dispatchers received multiple reports of gunshots being fired.

Witnesses said Embry, while armed with a Draco rifle, had fired gunshots at them.

They indicated they had gone to Embry's home, in the apartment complex, in search of a woman because they were "concerned about her safety."

Embry reportedly allowed them inside the apartment, but the witnesses said he then retrieved the rifle, "cocked" the firearm and ordered them out of his home.

No injuries were reported, but his accusers said Embry's actions had left them "scared (and) intimidated," and they thought "they were going to die," a police officer wrote.

Officers recovered eight spent shell casings from the complex's parking lot and a live round in Embry's apartment. The Draco rifle was not located, although investigators said they found a receipt for the firearm.

The Muncie man was arrested at "another location," the affidavit said. The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine what formal charges might be filed.

Embry already faced three charges in pending Muncie City Court cases — battery, carrying a handgun without a license and driving without ever receiving a license.

According to court records, the Muncie man has been convicted of battery resulting in bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and residential entry.

