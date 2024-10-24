Where to find trunk or treat, trick or treat events happening in Elmira this weekend

It's officially spooky season in Elmira as a number of Halloween events get the festivities started this weekend.

Several trunk or treat and trick or treat events are planned for Friday evening. If you miss out on the fun Friday or would like a Round 2 of candy hunting, more events are happening in the Elmira area on Saturday.

Here is a roundup of where you can find family fun, not to mention lots of candy, this weekend.

Elmira High School trunk or treat

Elmira High School is presenting a trunk or treat event Friday, Oct. 25 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. with candy provided by the Elmira Booster Club. Bring your own bag.

Cars will be sponsored by the Elmira High School sports teams, clubs and students. After trunk or treat, stick around as the Elmira Express football team kicks off against Christian Brothers Academy at 6 p.m. at the stadium.

Wisner Park trunk or treat

Halloweentown at Wisner Park will feature a trunk or treat event Friday, Oct. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. Over 40 organizations will be set up in the park and Main Street to pass out candy, according to Elmira Downtown Development.

Sponsors include Chemung Supply Corp., ServU Credit Union, the Dunn Group, Kennedy Valve, Southern Tier Custom Fabricators, Service Master and EJ Brewer Marine Corps.

Trick or treat at Dunn Field

Elmira's Dunn Field will host a trick or treat event Friday, Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m. with free admission. Last year's event had over 1,000 participants.

“Last year’s event was a huge success and we look forward to hosting it again," said Elmira Pioneers owner Robbie Nichols. "Our great sponsors make this event possible. It is so nice use Historic Dunn Field to give back to local families in our community."

Sponsors include Flynn Emergency Service, Save a Lot, Pathways, Hilliard, Blaze Brockway Contracting, the U.S. Army, Chemung Supply, McDonald Automotive and Texas Roadhouse.

More: Looking for a scary good time in October? Check out Wicked Realm Film Festival in Elmira

Trunk or treat at MOW building

The Meals on Wheels building at 409 William St. in Elmira will host a trunk or treat event Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. Don't worry about the weather as this will be both an indoor and outdoor event.

Trick or treat at the Arnot Mall

The Arnot Event Center at the Arnot Mall will host a trick or treat event Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3-5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Where to find trunk or treat, trick or treat events happening in Elmira this weekend