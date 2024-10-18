Murder trial scheduled to start Monday for suspect in 2018 beating death of Elmira man

An Elmira man already in prison for a felony drug conviction is scheduled to face a more serious charge — murder — when he goes to trial next week for the 2018 beating death of another Elmira resident .

James Lee, 51, was indicted in April 2022 on charges of second-degree murder for the May 2018 killing of 41-year-old Shida Gilliam, and second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault for the severe beating of a woman who survived the attack.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. May 26, 2018 on the 900 block of Oak Street, Elmira police said at the time.

Lee was a person of interest in the crime, police said, but they didn't have enough evidence at the time to charge him. Several members of Gilliam's family made a public plea months later , asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.

It took four years, but Lee was finally charged, and after his arrest, police confirmed he was the person they suspected at the time.

The incident was not a random act, and Gilliam and the woman, whose name was not released, were attacked together, police said, although no motive was ever divulged.

Gilliam, 41, who had six children, one grandchild and two stepchildren, later died from his injuries. The woman survived, but she was struck in the head with a blunt object, causing a permanent brain injury, according to the indictment.

Lee was arrested in March 2019 on multiple narcotics charges for alleged drug sales in the City of Elmira. He was convicted on a single count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, and is currently serving his sentence at Attica Correctional Facility.

Lee also has a previous conviction in Chemung County for multiple drug felonies, including criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Jury selection in the murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Chemung County Court. Several family members and supporters plan on being in court for the trial.

If convicted, Lee faces 25 years to life in prison on the murder charge alone.

