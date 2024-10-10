Calling all Vietnam veterans: Bath historian wants to hear your story for new book on war

(This story has been updated to add new information.)

Robert Yott always had a passion for history.

He also has a lot of admiration and respect for military veterans.

Yott, who lives in Bath, is combining those two interests to put together a compilation of personal stories from Vietnam War veterans in advance of the 50th anniversary of the 1975 end of the controversial war.

Yott, who said he acquired his interest in military history from his father, a Civil War buff, already has a few published works on his resume — " The New York State Soldiers Home ," a look at the thousands of New York state residents who have answered the call to serve their country, and " Soldier's Fight, Veteran's Vote ," an exploration of the political machinations behind the American Civil War.

Yott was already working on a project talking to families of service members who never returned from Vietnam when it occurred to him many vets who are still around also have compelling stories to tell.

"I was doing biographies of men who didn't come home. I talked to some veterans who started sharing their own stories," said Yott, 60. "I said 'I better start writing this stuff down.'

"People don't realize the effect that war had. Many of the guys I talked to, they wanted to share," he said. "If we don't get their stories, we're going to lose them."

Yott started collecting stories from Steuben County and is reaching out to Allegany and Livingston counties, but he said he's happy to hear from veterans in Chemung County and anywhere else. He's hoping to talk to female vets as well.

"I'm not going to turn anyone away," Yott said.

Yott is working on the stories of 72 service members who were killed in action and has completed about half of them. He's also conducted interviews with 85 veterans for his project. He has no specific goal for how many stories he can gather, or when the book will be finished, as long as it is published sometime in 2025.

Business Corning Inc. reduces job cuts expected at Erwin Plant, commitment to area 'unwavering'

The project is intended to give a voice to those who served honorably in an unpopular war but were rewarded with no honor, Yott said.

"I want people to be aware of what we wanted those guys to go through," he said.

Yott plans to put the proceeds from the sale of his book towards placing benches dedicated to those who served in Southeast Asia throughout the community. The first will be placed in the National Cemetery at Bath next spring.

Veterans who are willing to share their stories can contact Yott at vvs50th@yahoo.com to request a questionnaire or arrange a personal interview. More information is also available by going to the Vietnam Vets Share Project on Facebook , which also will have instructions for ordering signed copies directly from Yott to maximize proceeds.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . Support our journalism and become a digital subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Calling all Vietnam veterans: Bath historian wants to hear your story for new book on war