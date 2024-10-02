Looking for a scary good time in October? Check out Wicked Realm Film Festival in Elmira

For many people, getting the wits scared out of them for Halloween is an October tradition.

A local film production crew known as Gangster Octopus hopes to attract those fans of ghoulish delights when it presents " Wicked Realm Film Festival III " every Saturday in October in downtown Elmira.

The group started making short films in 2016, which led to three horror and comedy film festival events at the Heights Theater in Elmira Heights, said organizer Chris Chichester.

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down that venue, Gangster Octopus named the event the Wicked Realm Film Festival and held it at The L in Horseheads for two years.

As that space is no longer available, this year's festival will take place at Empire Sports Center , 300 N. Main St. in Elmira, the site of the former Trinity Episcopal Church.

Each Saturday night in October, the festival, which kicks off at 8 p.m., will have a different theme, Chichester said.

"Oct. 5 is Red Carpet Night, featuring New York state entries. Oct. 12 is Intergalactic Night, featuring mostly sci-fi films," he said.

"Oct. 19 is Blood, Guts, Gore Night, featuring gruesome horror films," Chichester added. "And, Oct. 19 is Night of the Gangster Octopus, featuring three films made by our Gangster Octopus production crew. These three films are 'Villain,' written and directed by Michael Templar, 'Live Laugh Love,' written and directed by Angelina Templar, and 'Moonridge Manor,' written and directed by myself."

In addition to films, the festival will also feature vendors selling arts and crafts, food and drinks, spooky selfie stations, music during the opening and intermission, and a costume contest on the final night.

Admission is $15 per night, or $40 for a gold pass good for all four evenings.

"The Wicked Realm is a great way to support local art," Chichester said. "You'll get to experience films before they are available for streaming. It's a great party atmosphere to socialize, meet new people, and celebrate the Halloween season."

For more information, go to wicked-realm.com .

