Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Star Gazette

    Looking for a scary good time in October? Check out Wicked Realm Film Festival in Elmira

    By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    For many people, getting the wits scared out of them for Halloween is an October tradition.

    A local film production crew known as Gangster Octopus hopes to attract those fans of ghoulish delights when it presents " Wicked Realm Film Festival III " every Saturday in October in downtown Elmira.

    The group started making short films in 2016, which led to three horror and comedy film festival events at the Heights Theater in Elmira Heights, said organizer Chris Chichester.

    After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down that venue, Gangster Octopus named the event the Wicked Realm Film Festival and held it at The L in Horseheads for two years.

    As that space is no longer available, this year's festival will take place at Empire Sports Center , 300 N. Main St. in Elmira, the site of the former Trinity Episcopal Church.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Czefi_0vrH9nnj00

    Each Saturday night in October, the festival, which kicks off at 8 p.m., will have a different theme, Chichester said.

    "Oct. 5 is Red Carpet Night, featuring New York state entries. Oct. 12 is Intergalactic Night, featuring mostly sci-fi films," he said.

    "Oct. 19 is Blood, Guts, Gore Night, featuring gruesome horror films," Chichester added. "And, Oct. 19 is Night of the Gangster Octopus, featuring three films made by our Gangster Octopus production crew. These three films are 'Villain,' written and directed by Michael Templar, 'Live Laugh Love,' written and directed by Angelina Templar, and 'Moonridge Manor,' written and directed by myself."

    In addition to films, the festival will also feature vendors selling arts and crafts, food and drinks, spooky selfie stations, music during the opening and intermission, and a costume contest on the final night.

    Public safety Corning man dies after Friday night motorcycle crash in Village of Elmira Heights

    Admission is $15 per night, or $40 for a gold pass good for all four evenings.

    "The Wicked Realm is a great way to support local art," Chichester said. "You'll get to experience films before they are available for streaming. It's a great party atmosphere to socialize, meet new people, and celebrate the Halloween season."

    For more information, go to wicked-realm.com .

    Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

    This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Looking for a scary good time in October? Check out Wicked Realm Film Festival in Elmira

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard13 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee13 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja16 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA6 days ago
    Crews continue search for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama16 days ago
    Crime flourishing under bridge along Denver dry gulch trail
    David Heitz2 days ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy