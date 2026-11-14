CAMBRIDGE — State and local officials, funders and alumni cut the ribbon Thursday on a new Boys & Girls Club inside the former Mace’s Lane High School, which served Black students from across Dorchester County during segregation.

The Mace’s Lane Community Center, at 1099 Mace’s Lane next to Mace’s Lane Middle School, houses the club operated by Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore. It will also hold the Edythe M. Jolley Museum and Cultural Center, which alumni said they expect to celebrate next year.

“This building’s not 100% done, but we’re going to keep working on it,” said Jeff Breslin, the organization’s president and CEO. He said the group has operated in Cambridge for five years and credited the school’s alumni with bringing it into the project, which he said spanned state administrations and crossed political lines.

Maryland Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day said his department put $5 million into the project.

“This is one of my personal favorite community development projects in Maryland,” Day said. “This is about Cambridge choosing Cambridge. This is about this community choosing itself and its future.”

Dr. Barbara Wilford, speaking for the alumni, said the school was from 1952 to 1969 a place where young African American students received an education and formed lifelong friendships.

“Today is more than the opening of a facility,” Wilford said. “It is the opening of doors, doors of opportunity, doors of possibility, doors of hope for the young people of our community.”

She said the alumni will mark 40 years of reunions and scholarships in 2027, with an all-class reunion in July. Of the club and the museum, she said, “One looks forward, the other looks back.”

“A ribbon cutting may be the end of a project, but today really feels like more of a beginning,” she said.

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is committing $500,000 over three years, said Melissa Kelly, the insurer’s Eastern Shore external affairs officer.

“We think about what makes a community healthy, and we know it goes far beyond health care,” Kelly said.

Mayor Lajan Cephas-Bey said she began pushing about five years ago to bring the club to Cambridge. She attended Mace’s Lane after it reopened as an integrated public school, and recalled a gym teacher there telling her to stop fighting and make the right decisions.

“The Boys & Girls Club, they’re going to use the same gym to have the same conversations with our kids, to help them make better decisions,” Cephas-Bey said.

Nancy Shockley, executive director of Moving Dorchester Forward, announced that the club is one of two recipients of the group’s first out-of-school-time awards. The money comes from an early implementation award to Dorchester County under the state’s ENOUGH initiative. The other recipient is the Empowerment Center.

“When a community refuses to give up on its children, extraordinary things can happen,” Shockley said.

Breslin said seed funding for the club’s start in Cambridge came from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy. He also thanked the Weinberg Foundation, the city of Cambridge and the state’s federal delegation.

A community celebration with tours and music followed Thursday evening.