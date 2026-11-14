Friday's nationwide grounding of flights came after the Federal Aviation Administration installed new artificial intelligence (AI) tools and other technologies aimed at modernizing U.S. air traffic control systems.

The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop for all flights in the U.S. on Friday afternoon.

The grounding has halted thousands of flights, stranding travelers across the U.S.

“The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” the U.S. agency said in a statement.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said at a media briefing the ground stop was caused by a “telecommunications outage.”

Mullin said the cause of the ground stop was being investigated.

Mullin later said at another press briefing the outage does not appear to be a cyberattack, rogue artificial intelligence (AI) or connected to a large scale Microsoft outage on Thursday.

But Mullin said the Trump administration was not ruling any cause of the ground stop out as it investigates the aviation debacle.

“We’re still looking at it,” Mullin said. “We’re not ruling out anything.”

He said there was no evidence of a cyberattack or an AI-related cause.

The ground stop could potentially impact travel for college football and National Football League games this weekend.

On Nov. 10, the FAA rolled out a new AI platform to help with its air traffic control operations at 22 regional centers.

A spokesman for Air Space Intelligence (ASI), the company that received an $875 million AI air traffic control contract from the Trump administration, said the new platform was not responsible for the outage.

On Nov. 6, the FAA launched new digital air traffic control towers at airports in Florida and Alaska. New technology-enhances are slated for additional airports in Florida as well as Maryland and North Carolina.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at 3:36 p.m. that radar and other systems experienced inconsistencies with data.

Duffy pressed the case for modernizing the FAA's older systems.

The U.S. agency lifting the ground stop Friday evening just after 8 p.m.

It could take days for the American aviation system to get back to normal.