EASTON — The biggest weekend of the year for Easton has arrived, and from the looks of the kickoff festivities Thursday night, it did it in style.

The 55th annual Waterfowl Festival officially began on Thursday night at the Tidewater Inn, with a VIP-only event offering hundreds of festivalgoers first access to the weekend’s art pieces.

Deena Kilmon, the festival’s executive director, said Waterfowl has three featured artists — Paul Rhymer, Randy Conner and Ray Brown — this year, with a total of 52 juried artists within the Fine Arts Pavilion. An additional 50-plus artists are scattered throughout other parts of town, among the roughly 400 exhibitors and vendors.

Among those artists are sculptors, painters, driftwood carvers and more, all of whom came to the festival prepared to share their stories and form connections with the people buying their art.

One artist, Steve Burelison, has made the trip from Bradford, Ohio to the Waterfowl Festival for a few years now. He picked up driftwood carving “years and years ago,” using a pocket knife and a spoon to make Christmas presents for his family.

His tools have improved a bit since then, but his passion for carving has not dulled.

“I find it in the woods in the river, and normally when I pull it out, I have no clue what it’s going to be,” Burelison said. “Everybody thinks that I see something in it, maybe 10% of the time. Most of the time, it’s full of mud and dirt, and I’ve got to clean it up just to see what’s there. As I’m cleaning it up, normally it’ll tell me kind of what it wants to be, and then I just help out.”

Burelison says he has grown fond of Easton during his years with the Waterfowl Festival, and that he is hoping to bring his wife and dogs next year.

Sue DeLearie Adair has been coming to the festival for more than a decade, hailing from Slingerlands, New York. She says it offers a “unique” opportunity for artists to socialize with buyers, but also with each other.

“It’s sort of fun in a torturous way,” Adair said, laughing. “It’s also an opportunity to hang out with other artists, which are few and far between. We’re kind of in competition, but on the other hand, it doesn’t feel that way because you want everybody to do well.”

Adair’s paintings are inspired by aspects of her own life: a cardinal due to an affinity for birding, a pile of rocks based on her geology degree, a friend’s stuffed vulture because it made her laugh.

Laura Hopkins of Middleburg, Virginia is a less seasoned artist when it comes to the Waterfowl Festival, but has attended for “probably 15 years” with her husband, an avid waterfowler. This is her second year showing her art during the festival.

“I love seeing all the beautiful artwork and attending the dock diving, you know, that kind of thing,” Hopkins said. “... All the different events are very interesting, and I just love Easton.”

After years as a writer, Hopkins says painting still lifes as an adult felt like “a language that I could express myself in.”

“I’ve always, ever since I was a child, been really compelled by dawn and dusk, that low light winter and autumn,” Hopkins said. “That time of day, the transcendent time of day, really gives itself to contemplation. … I think a lot of people found a healing presence in looking at these kinds of landscapes.”

Jason Lyons is showing his work at the Waterfowl Festival for the first time this year, hailing from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. After checking it out last year, he knew the festival was a great opportunity for him and his art, sculptures made of everyday items like spatulas or fishing rods.

“You start with the initial idea concept, if you will, but then the end result, for the most part, is what I envision because I don’t draw anything out either,” Lyons said. “It’s all in my head, I’m winging it because you never know what the materials are going to be.”

He said he has been “impressed” by the calibre of work on show in the Fine Arts Pavilion in particular, along with the organization of the festival.

The Waterfowl Festival, Lyons said, is a great opportunity for him to get back into showing his art in a much more personal setting.

“It’s kind of dipping the toes into getting back into that more one-on-one with the clientele and all that, and really just kind of re-energizing because I do enjoy it and I kind of got away from it,” Lyons said. “This one came highly rated, so I was like, ‘let’s see what happens.’”