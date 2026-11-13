EASTON — A nationwide ground stop has had a limited impact on Easton Airport so far, but charter flights bringing visitors to this weekend’s Waterfowl Festival could be delayed or unable to make the trip, airport Manager Micah Risher said Friday.

Risher said information communicated to the airport indicated that flights operating under instrument flight rules, including airline and charter operations, were grounded. Flights operating under visual flight rules were still able to operate, he said.

Those flights at Easton typically involve smaller aircraft flying at lower altitudes over shorter distances, Risher said. He said the problem appeared to involve communications between air traffic control centers handling higher-altitude flights.

When asked about the nature of the disruption or what had caused it, Risher said he couldn’t speculate.

According to reporting by the Associated Press, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the communications issue affected the 22 regional air traffic control centers that guide aircraft between airports. FAA technicians were investigating.

It was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that, the last nationwide ground stop followed the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The government has been working to modernize air traffic control technology since Congress approved $12.5 billion for upgrades last year. Work includes replacing copper wiring with fiber-optic lines and updating airport radio systems. Duffy has said another $30 billion is needed to complete the work.

Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo, a former United Airlines pilot, said the problem appeared similar to a regional communications outage that disrupted hundreds of flights across the Northeast in September, but on a nationwide scale.

Arroyo said Friday’s ground stop differed from the one after Sept. 11 because aircraft already in flight were not being ordered to land immediately. Pilots likely could still communicate with controllers at airports, he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.