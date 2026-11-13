EASTON — The veterans waited in the hallway. One at a time they were announced by branch, rank and name, and one at a time a fifth grader walked each of them to a front-row table: a grandchild, a niece, a stepchild.

Six relatives of Easton Elementary School students were honored that way at the school’s Veterans Day program, which for the first time asked fifth graders to invite the veterans in their own families.

“These kids were so proud to have their grandparents and moms and dads join us,” said Michelle Mackall, the fifth grade teacher who led the event for the school.

For years the program was a panel of local veterans talking to students. Michael Feehley, chairman of the veterans affairs committee at the Easton Elks Lodge, who has long organized the visit, said he wanted the children to do more than listen. He asked three principals, he said, before one agreed.

When he asked Mackall whether students could bring in veterans of their own, her answer was short: “I’m on it.”

This year about 160 fifth graders wrote poems, drew pictures, wrote questions and, in a first for the grade, sang.

‘Who can tell me what a veteran is?’Feehley usually opens by explaining what a veteran is. This time he asked the students.

He got three answers. A veteran joins the military and stays until retirement. A veteran joins the military and goes to war. A veteran joins the military to serve the country.

“You don’t have to retire to be a veteran,” Feehley told the first student. He served six years, he said, and some of the veterans beside him served three or four.

He does not talk about war with the children, and he asks his panel not to either. He talks instead about people who enlist out of high school to learn a trade or pay for college.

The third student, he said, had it right. Whatever a veteran did, the service was for the country, and that meant the children in the room.

He put it in terms a fifth grader knows. Sometimes a student needs someone to get a bully off his back, he told them, and veterans do that for the country. Freedom, he said, is choosing an ice cream flavor, or soccer over basketball.

Then he turned the thank-you around. “I want to thank you for being the best student you can possibly be,” he told them.

A field of paper poppiesFeehley had asked whether someone could read “In Flanders Fields,” the World War I poem he calls his lifelong favorite. Mackall instead suggested the students write their own poems.

They did. Two winners of a grade-wide contest read their work, facing their classmates.

But Mackall had also quietly picked a student to read the poem Feehley wanted. As the girl read, her classmates held up red paper poppies they had colored earlier in the week, turning the room into the field.

“That was a good surprise,” Feehley told her afterward, Mackall said.

The fifth grade chorus followed with “On Veterans Day,” learned in about a month with music teacher Dawn Robinson. The school has a fourth grade chorus and a fifth grade band, Mackall said, but this is the first year fifth graders have had a chorus.

Feehley said the voices were so soft he could not make out the words. The applause was not soft.

“Parents are one thing, but your peers are judgmental,” Mackall said, “and they were amazing.”

Questions from the kidsFive veterans sat on the panel and took questions the fifth grade classes wrote and chose themselves. One was whether any of them had met a president.

An Air Force Special Operations Command veteran with two children at the school, stood up. He had worked in Air Force Security, with a dog trained to sweep areas ahead of presidents, heads of state and other dignitaries, Mackall said.

He now works for the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and has offered to come back to talk with students about careers. He also plans to answer the letter a student wrote him, she said.

Each relative and each panelist left with a thank-you bag holding cookies, cupcakes, a student’s drawing or painting and a letter.

Then, on the way out, about 60 students lined up to shake the veterans’ hands and thank them for their service.

“I’ve never seen that before,” Feehley said.

To the students, Mackall said, the veterans were like celebrities.

Beyond ‘one’ dayThe program reached past the fifth grade. Families and staff across the school of more than 1,100 students sent in photos of their veterans for a hallway bulletin board, the Wall of Heroes, which will stay up for the rest of the school year.

Students found a teacher and an administrator among the faces. “Oh my gosh, that’s so cool,” Mackall recalled them saying.

Letters the fifth graders wrote for their service learning hours are going to the VA facility at Perry Point, to Honor Flight, which brings veterans to Washington to visit the war memorials, and to the American Legion and VFW posts in Easton. Feehley is delivering some of them himself.

Next the students are collecting toiletries, granola bars and puzzle books for holiday bags that Feehley will take to Perry Point near Christmas, with cards the students make.

Some children tell her they have no money to buy anything, Mackall said. She tells them paper, crayons and markers are enough.

“We’re not just celebrating veterans on one day,” she said. “We need to celebrate them all throughout the year.”

For Mackall, it is personal. She was an Army wife for 20 years, and for the first decade after Sept. 11, she said, her then-husband deployed every other year for a year at a time.

She took over the program this year from Jeff Bell, a teacher who retired after 38 years and had always planned it with Feehley. She was nervous, she said. Now she is taking notes for next year, starting with a bigger field of poppies.

What stayed with her was the response from families, who emailed to thank the school.

“We tend to forget that there’s a lot of things we have in common,” she said.

Feehley said the school told him the next morning it was the best program yet. He has a plan for next year too. At the top of the schedule the school gave him, he wrote himself a note before he left: ask for an assembly.