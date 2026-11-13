The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide “ground stop” for all flights in the U.S. on Friday afternoon.

The FAA said in an announcement Friday that the national flight stoppage was “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

“Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis,” the U.S. agency said in its announcement.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the countrywide grounding of airplanes.

“The (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them,” Duffy said.

There are indications Friday’s grounding of planes could last several hours.

Nationwide ground stops are rare. One occurred on Sept. 11, 2001 after the hijackings and attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and Pentagon, as well as on January 11, 2023 when computer outages grounded flights nationwide.