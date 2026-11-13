U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, is running to become U.S. Senate Majority Leader.

On Thursday, Van Hollen, 67, announced his intention to challenge current Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York.

“In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people and fueled by political corruption,” said Van Hollen, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016.

“To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn’t about any one person — it’s about answering that call. That’s why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader,” Van Hollen said in a statement.

The Maryland Democrat has support for the leadership run from incoming Michigan U.S. Sen. Abdul El-Sayed.

Both El-Sayed and Van Hollen oppose and want to defund the U.S./Israel war with Iran.

The two Democrats are also critical of U.S. military support for Israel, Israel’s war in Gaza after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 attacks and President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

Schumer, 75, has been Democratic leader since 2017. He is running to become Majority Leader with Democrats winning the Senate majority in the midterm elections.

Democrats also won control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm races.

Van Hollen is also considering a Democratic run for the White House in 2028.