CAMBRIDGE — Residents and commissioners alike continued the contentious conversations surrounding two ordinances — ordinance 1280 on rental dwelling registration, licensing and inspections and ordinance 1281 on vacant commercial storefronts and residential structures.

At the beginning of the meeting, Commissioner Shay Lewis-Sisco motioned to amend the agenda to postpone the ordinance’s readings due to amendments made over the weekend not being included in the public council packet. Lewis-Sisco also suggested postponing the ordinances because of a very large presence at the prior meeting speaking out against both ordinances.

Mayor Lajan Cephas-Bey argued against the delay saying that continuing to postpone holds up city staff from performing essential functions, specifically processing new rental property registrations. Delaying past this meeting would push the process back by at least two weeks to a month due to advertising

“I’m going to quote President Cephas: ‘either piss or get off the pot,’” Cephas-Bey said.

Lewis-Sisco revised the motion to keep the items on the agenda for discussion only without taking action. A tie vote occurred on whether to amend the agenda, which Cephas-Bey broke by voting to keep the items on the agenda as presented.

Amendments

The ordinances both have significant amendments to housing and rental regulations with ordinance 1280 stripping the requirement for landlords to submit annual self-inspection checklists during off-years and removing the mandate for tenants to sign an acknowledgement of the Tenant Bill of Rights.

Additionally, it was specified that administrative search warrant applications must establish probable cause, which can include refusal of consent to inspect, and satisfy federal, state and local standards. Nuisance-property sections were also removed after conflicting with newly passed state law.

A standalone nuisance property ordinance drafted by Commissioner Brian Roche is planned for future introduction.

Ordinance 1281 maintained the vacant commercial storefront registration deadline at 30 days while keeping vacant residential structure registrations at 180 days to accommodate second homes and properties actively listed for sale. It also revised the definition of a vacant storefront to “ground-floor commercial property unoccupied or unused for commercial activity,” and removed references regarding covered and boarded windows and doorways.

Additionally, it added examples of acceptable documentation to verify storefront occupancy, such as utility transfer records, lease copies or statements from tenants.

Ruling and outcomes

While the amendments to both ordinances were approved, the final votes led to a brief recess for legal clarification.

Following the recess, City Attorney Patrick Thomas, clarified that Mayor Lajan Cephas-Bey could not legally break a tie involving abstentions. Ordinance 1280 received only two affirmed votes and two abstentions, therefore it did not pass.

Both ordinances, incorporating the agreed-upon amendments, will be re-introduced as new ordinances on the agenda for the Nov. 23 meeting.