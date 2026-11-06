Van Hollen in the mix for Senate Majority Leader, gets backing from El-Sayed

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, is in the mix to become Senate Majority Leader.

Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

But some Democratic members want to potentially move on from current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

Incoming Michigan Democratic U.S. Sen. Abdul El-Sayed said Thursday he would back Van Hollen over Schumer for majority leader.

Van Hollen and El-Sayed are both critical of U.S. military support for Israel, Israel’s war in Gaza and President Donald Trump’s alliance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Van Hollen, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2017, and El-Sayed are also sympathetic to the Palestinian cause in the longstanding conflict with Israel.

Van Hollen is considering a run for president in 2028. He has also been critical of the Trump administration's immigration crackdowns.

His father, Christopher Van Hollen Sr., served as Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs as well as U.S. ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

His mother, Edith Eliza Van Hollen, was an intelligence analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) with expertise on Russia and also worked for the U.S. State Department as intelligence bureau chief for South Asia and Afghanistan.