Oxford chili cook-off to benefit Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers

OXFORD — Doc’s Sunset Grille will host a people’s choice chili cook-off at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, to benefit Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers.

Entry is free, and contestants may enter as many of the four categories as they like: beef, white chili/chicken, game and vegetarian. Register by Nov. 15 at the restaurant or at bit.ly/CACCChili2026.

Contestants must bring their chili hot and ready to serve by 12:30 p.m., along with a card describing the chili and any toppings they want to serve. Organizers suggest bringing 8 to 10 quarts. Contestants may use chafing dishes provided by the restaurant or bring their own slow cooker.

A $15 donation is suggested for guests who want to sample the chili and vote. The three entries with the most votes will place first, second and third.

Register for the chili cook-off online.