Blue blowout: What’s next for AI, data centers after Democrats’ big wins

Democrats’ victories across the country in the midterm elections gave them control of Congress and a number of governorships.

That will have repercussions on the already controversial rollouts of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, as well as regulations on machine learning.

A number of Democratic candidates in gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races promised more AI regulations and data center moratoriums in their midterm campaigns.

That is in contrast to President Donald Trump, who is a strong advocate for new data centers to power the AI wave. Trump favors industry self-policing for AI and argues the U.S. could lose the global AI race to China and other countries if it does not build new data centers.

While there are bipartisan worries about data centers and AI data centers, Democrats are more intense in their opposition to data centers and more supportive of AI regulations.

“Local concerns over community development, grid demands, restricted public approval, and energy costs played a prominent role in mobilizing voters,” said Wannie Park, an energy industry veteran and founder and CEO of PADO AI. The Silicon Valley company works with data centers on their energy needs.

Seventy-six percent of voters surveyed in exit polls oppose data centers being built in their local communities. Democrats made up 64% of that opposition.

Another 56% of voters told pollsters AI and data centers were a “crucial or major factor” in their votes. Again, Democrats made up 65% of that contingent, according to exit polls.

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MORATORIUMS

There are already 372 data center moratoriums throughout the U.S., along with another 43 permanent bans, according to tracking data from Interconnected Capital LLC.

Data center opponents worry about energy and water consumption, noise levels and land-use impacts, including on farmland.

“I expect more resistance to data centers, and the midterms will likely accelerate that scrutiny. But this is increasingly becoming a non-partisan issue that both parties will need to address,” said Rich “Raz” Razgaitis, a clean water and sustainability expert and CEO and cofounder of FloWater, a Colorado-based water technology firm.

“Americans aren’t saying they are blatantly opposing economic or technological growth,” Razgaitis continued. “What they are saying is there is increasing concern about what that growth means for their communities.”

He said “the next big battle over AI won’t just be about technology. It’ll be about how resources like water are allocated, who pays for the infrastructure and who bears the consequences.”

New York already has a statewide data center moratorium in place. Park expects other states with Democrats now at the helm to try to follow suit.

Democrats prevailed in governor’s races in Texas, Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

Local data center measures, including moratoriums and restrictions, were on the ballot in 41 jurisdictions across the country, including Ohio, Illinois, Maine, Kansas and Wisconsin. They passed in all but one, Hardwood, North Dakota.

“In Ohio, voters passed bans or restrictions in at least 14 towns, and all five central Ohio communities with data-center measures voted against data centers. In Wilmington, about 80% of voters rejected the rezoning for a data center in four separate referendums,” Park said.

He also expects a broader push for local restrictions.

“Following Democratic victories, local governments and communities will likely enact stricter regulatory guardrails and push for additional development moratoriums,” Park said.

EYES ON TEXASThe new ground zero in the data centers fight could be in Texas.

The Lone Star state is already home to the second-most data centers in the U.S. and is poised for more with big AI-driven projects. Virginia has the most data centers in the U.S.

“If you think the midterm result won’t affect the AI buildout, think again,” said Nic Puckrin, an investment analyst and founder of Coin Bureau, a cryptocurrency firm.

“Texas has just elected its first Democratic governor since 1990 and its first Democratic senator since 1988, and both support tighter regulation. Gov. Gina Hinojosa wants an immediate, statewide moratorium on new data center approvals.”

Puckrin said Democrats in Austin “could keep new developments on ice.”

Texas is the home base for Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla. Musk, an ally of President Donald Trump and a top GOP financial backer, is at the forefront of the AI wave along with other technology billionaires.

Musk and his companies could also be targeted by Democrats in Washington and Austin.

Shares for both Musk-led companies were down after the crushing losses for the Trump-led GOP.

Technology and data center stocks were down big Thursday, Nov. 5, with Wall Street worried Democrats’ blue wave will slow down the buildout of data centers needed to power artificial intelligence.

Sam Tabar, CEO of WhiteFiber Inc, a New York AI infrastructure company, said Democrats’ ascension won’t necessarily derail new data centers in Texas.

“The change in governor will not stop Texas from being a major data center market. It changes the political conditions around the buildout more than it changes the underlying demand for compute,” Taber said. “Texas was already moving toward greater scrutiny of grid impact, water use, incentives and community costs before the election, so the next administration is inheriting a market that was already shifting from rapid expansion toward requiring developers to prove that projects can actually be supported.”

He said developers will need to “prove they have the power, infrastructure readiness and community support” to come to fruition.

‘POWER BILL’While Republicans won governor’s races in Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina, Democrats made inroads with state legislators and utility commissions in other states.

James Mercer, principal with Metro Colo Advisory (a New York-based data center brokerage firm), said electricity use tops the list of data center concerns, including from utility regulators.

“After (the election), the pressure on AI data centers will come through the power bill, not outright bans. Electricity costs tied to data centers became a campaign issue for both parties this year, and nine state utility commission seats were on the ballot,” Mercer said.

“Expect new officeholders to push that into utility rules: long minimum contracts, collateral requirements, and data centers paying for their own grid upgrades, along with more local moratoriums and zoning fights,” Mercer continued. “That won’t stop AI data centers, but it will change which ones get built.”

He expects developers and users who “pay their own way” on energy needs have the best odds. “The ones who can’t will meet more resistance,” Mercer said.

Tracking data from Metro Colo show 105 utility filings related to data centers across 45 states, including projects in Wisconsin, Ohio, Iowa and Idaho.

The former three states saw Democrats win governor’s races.

DISTRUSTThe AI and data center waves are being led by some of the world’s richest companies (NVIDIA, Meta/Facebook, Alphabet/Google, Microsoft and Amazon) and world’s richest billionaires (Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg).

Machine learning pioneers Anthropic and ChatGPT are eyeing $1 trillion-plus initial public offerings (IPOs).

That is in contrast to polls showing close to two-thirds of Americans saying they are living paycheck-to-paycheck, as well as the rise of democratic socialism within the Democratic Party.

A Gallup Poll in September found 65% of Democrats have a positive view of socialism.

John H. Cox, founder of the Hear the People Education Foundation (a group that favors grassroots elections reforms for the U.S. House), said popular distrust toward Trump and the political system as a whole showed up in the elections, as well as worries about AI and data centers.

“The result is that many are expressing this loss of trust in opposition to data centers,” Cox said. “There’s no question that AI is going to change the world — mostly for the better. It’s that lack of trust that eats at people and causes them to question whether it will turn out well.”

AI REGULATIONSDemocrats in Congress and state houses also want more regulations on AI overall, a departure from Trump and technology titans’ AI self-policing accord.

“Top of the Democratic agenda on day one needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out of control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence,” said U.S. Rep. Yassamin Ansar, an Arizona Democrat.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, wants a national moratorium on new data centers.

Proponents of government guardrails on AI say they are needed to protect jobs, privacy and avoid dystopian outcomes from machine learning and autonomous robotics.

But regulations would also hamstring American technology firms and give China and other countries a leg-up in the AI race, which Trump compares to the Industrial Revolution.

Trump has promised plenty of vetoes in response to Democrats’ agenda.

Large hyperscalers and big tech AI industry leaders could potentially benefit if Democrats’ push for regulations keeps other players out of the marketplace.

Christopher Lee, a Las Vegas-based political consultant, said AI data centers were an energizing issue in the 2026 campaign.

Lee, who saw the tea leaves for a Democratic upheaval akin to post-Watergate GOP losses, said AI data center developers and users need to up their outreach game.

That effort should entail talking to communities about construction and operational jobs created by the AI developments as well as property tax and other revenue generators.

He points to Amazon’s outreach for its fulfillment centers across the country.

“They make an effort to connect with the community,” said Lee, who is founder and senior political strategist at Foresight Strategies.

Still, Lee expects continued skepticism and resistance from residents of small towns and rural communities continuing when it comes to data centers.

“They want to keep their quality of life that makes their communities uniquely rural,” Lee said.