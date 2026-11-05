Easton squadron marks 75 years, welcomes new commander

EASTON — The Easton Composite Squadron marked 75 years of service to the community Oct. 1 as Capt. David Putman took command from 1st Lt. Rick Mellinger.

Lt. Col. Archie DeJesus, commander of Group 5, presided over the change of command ceremony for the Maryland Wing Civil Air Patrol unit at Saints Peter and Paul High School.

State Sen. Johnny Mautz presented the squadron with a citation recognizing the service of past and present volunteers.

Putman, a former Civil Air Patrol cadet, joined the Easton squadron in 2021 and has served as its emergency services officer, communications officer and education and training officer. A graduate of the National Emergency Services Academy, he is qualified as a ground team leader, mission observer, mission scanner and aerial photographer.

He was named Maryland Wing Professional Development Officer of the Year in 2024 and Operations Staff Officer of the Year in 2025.

In 2024, Putman deployed to Asheville, North Carolina, to support Federal Emergency Management Agency relief efforts after Hurricane Helene. He earned the Civil Air Patrol’s Find Ribbon for locating active emergency beacons on the Eastern Shore and received a Certificate of Recognition for Lifesaving for helping a person in cardiac arrest. Before retiring, he owned and operated a commercial construction business.

Putman thanked his wife, Beth, for supporting his Civil Air Patrol work on weekends and during the summer. He also thanked Mellinger and his wife, Elizabeth, for their guidance and DeJesus for his mentorship.

“To the best of my ability, I will teach you, I will direct you, I will lead you, but most of all I will also learn from you,” Putman told squadron members.

Mellinger led the squadron from April 2024 through September 2026. During his tenure, active membership grew 50%, from 50 to 75. The squadron formed partnerships with Rotary International and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5118, and its color guard took part in ceremonies for the Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.

The squadron also partnered with Easton Airport’s Aviation Career Education program. It earned a perfect score on the Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Quality Unit Award for three consecutive years, placing it among the top 5% of more than 990 units nationwide, according to the squadron. More volunteer aircrew members took part in Chesapeake Bay patrols and disaster relief missions in Allegany County and North Carolina.

Mellinger recalled the squadron’s founding in January 1951 at Easton Municipal Airport. Its first commander was Capt. Ernest Colburn, who served alongside operations officer Bill Newnam and adjutant Jane Pierce. In its first year, the Easton squadron joined units from Annapolis and Salisbury in a search and rescue exercise to locate two simulated missing aircraft. Commanders from both squadrons attended the Oct. 1 ceremony.

Mellinger thanked the municipalities, agencies and community organizations that have supported the squadron over the past 75 years, including Easton Airport, Saints Peter and Paul High School, VFW Post 5118, the Rotary Club, Waterfowl Festival Inc., the Easton Police Department, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and the municipalities of Easton, Oxford, Ridgely and Cambridge.