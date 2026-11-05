Civil suit against doctor accused of sexual assault awards victims over $6.5 million

EASTON — A jury has ordered a traveling doctor accused of sexually assaulting women while working at an Easton hospital in 2024 to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution after two of his alleged victims brought a civil suit against him.

Aman K. Patel, a traveling cardiologist from Keller, Texas, was arrested in March 2025 after multiple women told police he had sexually assaulted them while working at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton.

Patel pleaded guilty in December of 2025 to three counts of second-degree assault. He was sentenced to time served and placed on supervised probation. As part of the plea deal, over 70 criminal charges — including first- and second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense, false imprisonment and harassment — were dropped.

At the time, Andy Jezic, one of Patel’s defense attorneys, said the evidence against his client was “very weak” and that “none of these charges should’ve ever been brought.”

Patel’s lawyers also denied additional allegations of sexual assault during their client’s plea hearing. Police say that during a hearing with the Maryland Board of Physicians regarding the initial reports, Patel admitted to having sexual contact with other women at the hospital as well.

Though the criminal charges were resolved, two of Patel’s accusers continued to pursue a civil suit against him in Talbot County Circuit Court. Patel chose to legally represent himself during the civil proceedings.

On Oct. 30, a jury awarded the plaintiffs $1,917,000 in compensatory damages, plus an additional $4,950,000 in punitive damages, bringing the total to $6,867,000.

Ben Barlow, one of the attorneys at Smithey Law representing the women, said in a statement Thursday that their legal team is “extraordinarily proud” that their clients had the courage to come forward.

“It is a privilege to stand up for individuals who too often feel unable to speak out because of fear, shame, or the power dynamics in their workplaces,” Barlow wrote.

Barlow said his involvement in this case has also changed his own perspective on sexual assault and harassment. While assembling a jury, Barlow says potential jurors were asked if they or anyone they were close to had been sexually assaulted.

“If the answer is yes, people were supposed to stand up,” Barlow said. “Out of the 45, 17 people stood up, and for all of us in the courtroom, maybe even for the jurors, that was a huge moment.”

After the juror selection process, which Barlow says “struck me like a punch to the gut,” the case took on a revitalized meaning. Such a blatant showing of how “commonplace” sexual assault is stuck with him for the rest of the trial.

The statement he issued Thursday praised the plaintiffs in this case for standing up to “send a message to others who have experienced similar mistreatment that they are not alone.”

“The jury’s verdict sends a powerful message that the people of Talbot County will not tolerate sexual misconduct in the workplace and that no one, regardless of their position of power, is above accountability,” the statement read.