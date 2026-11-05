Caroline County voters show up for statewide races

DENTON — On Tuesday, though Caroline County Commissioners were up for election locally, many voters showed up to the polls with statewide issues on their minds.

Many Caroline County voters were interested in the gubernatorial race.

Cindy Bennett, 67, said she was unhappy with Governor Wes Moore. Originally from Baltimore City, she expressed discontent with current taxes and felt the governor has wasted money.

Melissa Kehne, 42, simply said she was, “not a big fan of Moore.” Kehne, a mom and former firefighter, worried that Maryland is becoming an unaffordable place to live.

“My son, he’s been in school at Denton Elementary since he was pre-K, and we absolutely love it,” She said. But Kehne also admitted, “If things continue the way they are in Maryland, we’re probably going to end up having to leave.”

Voters were also interested to see what would happen with question 3.

Kehne stated, “I’m following the Article [sic] Three thing quite a bit. I feel like that’s probably going to have the biggest impact.”

“I grew up in the Salisbury, Fruitland area, and it’s so different than the Western Shore…It’s two different, completely different ways of life,” Kehne explained.

Tracy Scholz, a registered Republican, reflected, “I don’t like this redistricting thing. I think that the parties, plural, but especially the Democratic Party, is redistricting in order to get more votes.”

Though Caroline County voters overwhelmingly voted for Andy Harris and against question 3, not all voters I spoke to felt the same way.

JB, who spoke to me under a pseudonym, stated he was following the House race most of all. He said of Andy Harris, “I’ve been voting ever since he got in to get him out, and it looks like this might be the year.” He voted in favor of question 3.

Mary Wooters, a school system worker in her mid 40s, was the only voter with whom I spoke that expressed interest in the County Commissioners race.

Wooters stated that she wanted to see the incumbent commissioners keep their jobs, since they have been doing a great job.

Most voters described their voting experience as quick and easy.

Chuck Gustin, a contractor and tech guy for the elections said he didn’t run into any technology issues.

“The machines are all taken care of before by the full-time tech guys. They’re maintained and they test everything,” Gustin stated. He is one of seven contractors who go around the county to set everything up, starting at 5:45 AM on election day, and double check the technology.

A Chief Election Judge said, “We haven’t had a single minute all day where there’s not been voters in here. Not one minute.” When the polls opened at 7 AM, the Denton Fire Hall already had a line already forming outside the door.

JB reflected on the voting experience: “It was quick and easy. These people know their stuff every year. They’re right on top of it. I love them, [they’re] smiling and pleasant.”

He expressed, “There’s a celebratory mood going on in this country, and I would not even think of being left out.”

However, one pair of voters reflected that voting is not easy for everyone. León Miguel went to the polls with his 75-year-old father, who speaks Spanish, to help him vote.

Miguel, 40, reflected that for those who struggle with English, it is difficult to vote in Caroline County. His father had gone to vote earlier on Tuesday morning, but could not navigate the process without the help of a translator.

In the absence of translators and Spanish-speaking poll workers, Miguel joined his father at the polls in the afternoon to help out.

Miguel’s father, Carlos, stated that he came out to vote in order to exercise his rights as a citizen.

Every voter I spoke with on Tuesday expressed that voting is their civic duty. Cindy Bennett elaborated, “I feel if you don’t vote, then you don’t have a right to complain.”