State Board of Elections explains election results and write-in votes

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland State Board of Elections is providing information to help voters understand election results, including how write-in votes are reported and counted.

The state board’s website provides unofficial election results as they are reported by local boards of elections. The results are updated every 10 minutes. They remain unofficial until they are certified by the local boards of elections, acting as local boards of canvassers, and the State Board of Canvassers.

Voters reviewing the election results webpage will see several types of votes that are canvassed at different times.

Early voting and Election Day results

Early voting and Election Day results are reported after polling places close. These results are tabulated from ballots cast in person at early voting centers and polling places. They reflect voters’ choices for each office.

The state board reports votes cast for candidates whose names appear on the ballot. Write-in votes are reported differently.

In a general election, voters may cast a write-in vote for a candidate whose name does not appear on the ballot. To vote for a write-in candidate, a voter fills in the oval to the left of the “write-in” line for the office and writes the candidate’s first and last name on the line next to the filled-in oval. Voters also may use a ballot-marking device to cast a write-in vote.

Initially, votes for write-in candidates are reported as one combined total, regardless of the number of write-in candidates or the candidate selected. The tabulator scanner records the filled-in write-in oval but does not identify the name written on the ballot.

During the 10-day canvassing period after the election, each local board of elections manually reviews write-in ballots and tallies the votes. Before a local board certifies the election results, the number of votes cast for each certified write-in candidate will be reported.

A certified write-in candidate filed a certificate of candidacy with either the State Board of Elections or the local board of elections for the office sought. The deadline to file a write-in certificate of candidacy was Oct. 15, 2026.

Mail-in and provisional ballot canvasses

Members of local boards of elections meet as local boards of canvassers to review and count mail-in and provisional ballots. These meetings are called canvasses. Members of both political parties must attend the canvasses, and board counsel must be present for any board decision.

Additional information about the canvassing process is available on the State Board of Elections website.

Beginning Oct. 13, 2026, a portion of mail-in ballots was canvassed. Those results were released after the polls closed on Election Day. Mail-in ballot canvassing paused on Election Day and resumed Nov. 5, 2026. Each local board of elections provides public notice of its canvass dates on its website.

Provisional ballots will be canvassed beginning Nov. 12, 2026. Results are updated as information is provided by local boards of elections.

Maryland’s state and local boards of elections are sources of official election information. Voters can follow the Maryland State Board of Elections on Facebook at @MarylandStateBoardofElections and on X and Instagram at @md_sbe.

Election information also is available through the Go Vote Maryland app in the Google Play and Apple App stores.