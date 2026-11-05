Federal officials approve Bay Bridge replacement plan

ANNAPOLIS — Federal highway officials have granted final environmental approval for a plan to replace the Chesapeake Bay Bridge with two four-lane spans, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced.

The federal decision clears the way for Maryland to advance the Bay Bridge replacement into design. The Maryland Transportation Authority expects design to begin in 2028 and says construction could start as early as 2032. The project still needs permits, including one from the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Authority’s announcement did not say whether construction funding had been secured.

According to the statement released by the Maryland Department of Transportation Nov. 5, the Federal Highway Administration selected a plan known as Alternative C, which calls for building two spans with full shoulders and removing the existing bridges.

Queen Anne’s County, where the bridge lands on Kent Island, would see changes along the Eastern Shore approach. The plan calls for widening U.S. 50/301 to eight lanes, four in each direction, from west of Oceanic Drive on the western Shore to east of Cox Creek on Kent Island. It also includes a commitment to preserve land on the Eastern Shore.

Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Jim Moran said residents have dealt with Bay Bridge traffic for years and welcomed the federal decision.

“This is a significant milestone and one that has been a long time coming,” Moran said.

“For years, our residents have dealt with the impacts of Bay Bridge traffic, and we are excited to finally see this project take the next step toward becoming a reality. It is time to move forward with a solution that will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and provide a safer, more reliable crossing for everyone who depends on the bridge,” he said.

Moran said he was encouraged by the possibility of including a bicycle and pedestrian path, which would “create new opportunities” to connect communities.

The final environmental impact statement found that Alternative C was the most cost-effective option and would have the least environmental impact among the alternatives studied, according to the transportation authority. The federal record of decision formalizes that selection and concludes the second phase of the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study.

Executive Director of Queen Anne’s Conservation Association, Jay Falstad responded to the announcement Thursday.

“Today’s announcement from the Maryland Department of Transportation about the Bay Bridge is a major disappointment,” Falstad said. “So many local officials and citizens, when they responded to the Draft Environmental Impact Statement earlier this year, urged the State to address the existing traffic bottlenecks on Eastern Shore roadways before going ahead with a project that will only increase congestion at these downstream chokepoints.”

“Instead, the State turned a deaf ear to what even proponents of the bridge were saying and is now going ahead based on an artificially restricted analysis that is flawed, incomplete, and certain to face challenges. The case for a new bridge has always rested on a promise to ease congestion along the Route 50 corridor.”

What was released today will not deliver on that promise; it will violate it. The new bridge will make Route 50/301 traffic congestion worse and set off a chain reaction of multi-year construction disruptions to try to fix the problems left unattended to.”

Queen Anne’s Conservation Association strongly opposes the State’s approach, and we will be detailing its weaknesses in the weeks and months ahead,” he concluded.

The new spans would provide 230 feet of navigational clearance, the same as the planned replacement for the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The authority said the clearance would meet U.S. Coast Guard requirements and allow larger ships to reach the Port of Baltimore.

The plan also proposes a one-time investment of up to $40 million for transit improvements. A shared path for bicyclists and pedestrians remains an option, pending a financial analysis by the authority.

The authority projects the crossing would add $23 billion to the local economy and create more than 60,000 jobs.

“There is still work ahead, but this is a major step in the right direction,” Moran said Thursday, looking forward to “the improvements this project will bring to Queen Anne’s County.”

The authority said it received more than 5,600 comments and survey responses during the study’s second phase. The final environmental impact statement and record of decision are available at baycrossingstudy.com and at viewing locations listed on the site. Readers who need help accessing the documents may call 667-203-5408.