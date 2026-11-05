Two men rob Cambridge woman at gunpoint

CAMBRIDGE — Two men robbed a woman at gunpoint Tuesday evening as she sat in a parked car outside a Cedar Street market. Police say the same pair may have pistol-whipped another woman in the area about a week earlier.

The robbery happened around 6:42 p.m. Nov. 3 near Mercado Latino in the 100 block of Cedar Street, according to the Cambridge Police Department. It was not reported to police until about 7:27 a.m. Wednesday, when the victim’s employer contacted officers.

The woman and her husband had parked along the side of the building on Perimore Street, police said in a press release. He went into the store while she stayed in the vehicle.

Two men approached the car, opened the door and pointed a handgun at the woman, according to the press release. They took her purse and its contents and ran off in an unknown direction. The couple then left the area.

The victims and the employer also told officers that about a week earlier, a woman in the same area was approached by two men matching the same description. One of the men displayed a handgun and struck her with it, according to the press release. That incident was never reported, and police have no further information about that victim.

Police have not released detailed descriptions of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, including witnesses or other possible victims, is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333.