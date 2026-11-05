Hometown heroes: Local officers honored for bravery for fire rescues

CHESTERTOWN — Prior to the Chestertown Council’s regularly scheduled meeting November 2, Chestertown Police Chief Ron Dixon presented Sergeant Chris Schwink and Patrolman First Class Ryan Thompson with Chestertown Police Department Life Saving Awards for two instances in 2026.

On January 20, Schwink and other members of the Chestertown Police Department responded to the 100 block of Poplar Street for a reported house fire.

Dixon described the scene. “It was just a block over from the police station. Chris was one of the first ones there to help an elderly female from the front of the house, since the back of the house was on fire.”

Dixon said that upon arrival, heavy fire was visible from the rear of the home.

“Sergeant Schwink went to the front door of the residence and assisted an elderly female occupant from the burning house. His quick actions and bravery contributed to a successful outcome. The house was later deemed a total loss.”

Schwink was recognized with the life saving certificate and life saving award which will go on his uniform.

“This was long overdue,” Dixon said.

Next to receive those same honors was Patrolman First Class Ryan Thompson for his bravery during Labor Day weekend when a structure fire that started at Brian’s Best Cafe & Pastries drew more than 50 to 100 regional firefighters to the area.

On September 6, Thompson and other members of the Chestertown Police Department responded to the 300 block of Cannon Street for a report of a structure fire.

Dixon noted that upon arrival, heavy fire was observed from the business, spreading to a nearby apartment building.

“After learning that one of the apartments was likely occupied, PFC Thompson entered the unit and awakened a male subject, whom he then escorted from the structure. That apartment was later deemed a total loss, as was the building where the fire originated. Undoubtedly, PFC Thompson’s quick and heroic actions helped save this subject’s life,” Dixon said.

Dixon presented Thompson the awards.

“This award goes for a man that calls ‘himself just an ordinary guy,’” Dixon said. “I know you’re humble, but here is your award and pin.”

Dixon thanked Chestertown Mayor Meghan Efland and Town Council for taking the time before their council meeting to recognize them both for their bravery and selfless service.