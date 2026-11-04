Fall fun at Tuckahoe

EASTON — The Tuckahoe Steam and Gas Association celebrated fall Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 with a festival featuring crafts, children’s activities and a look at the machinery and skills of earlier generations. Held at the association’s grounds near Easton, the event’s lineup included antique tractors, vehicles, steam and gas engines, along with demonstrations of corn husking, weaving, spinning, blacksmithing and sawmills.

More than 30 crafters, flea market vendors and food vendors were advertised, offering everything from sourdough bread and seasoning blends to handmade jewelry and alpaca products. Children’s activities included a scavenger hunt, pumpkin painting, face painting, sand art and pedal tractor games. The Delmarva Tractor Pullers Association also scheduled its final pull of the season for Oct. 31.