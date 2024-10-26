Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Star Democrat

    Years in the making: John Wesley Church in Oxford completes renovation

    By KONNER METZ,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBXTX_0wMyzayM00

    OXFORD — When he moved to Washington, D.C., Wayman Pinder often traveled back to his Eastern Shore hometown down the unassuming Oxford Road.

    On the way, he saw a dilapidated building that he almost couldn’t recognize. It was the John Wesley Methodist Episcopal Church, no longer used for services and worsening in condition by the year.

    “I had to ride by this church where I used to be the organist, where I went all my life,” Pinder said.

    Following the church’s closure in the mid-1970s, its exterior deteriorated, with roof problems, an unkempt cemetery and outhouse, and a lack of what once was a thriving group of community residents to look after the church. Pinder, now back in Oxford, felt it was ready to fall down at any moment.

    “And to see it look like that, it hurt,” Pinder said.

    Pinder and his sister, Virginia Gibson, are just two of the many community members who have poured endless hours into renovating and rededicating the John Wesley Church. Earlier this month, the church celebrated a formal ribbon-cutting for its renovation — which has been an ongoing effort since 2003.

    Renovations have included extensive roof repairs, a new wheelchair-accessible ramp, chimney and siding replacements and significant archaeological work on the cemetery that surrounds the building.

    In the 2000s, the church was lifted to repair the foundation. Gibson notes that archaeological surveying found buried bodies beneath the church, which are now memorialized with gravestones in an expanded cemetery.

    Upon walking in today, the church is welcoming and clean, with names of restoration donors and volunteers on the pews and window panes. It doesn’t host services anymore, but it has hosted weddings and funerals.

    “The inside of that church is just wonderful compared to what (it was),” Pinder said.

    The restoration process wasn’t always smooth sailing. Former John Wesley Preservation Society Vice President James Hollis founded the restoration efforts in 2003, Gibson said.

    “We were spinning wheels for about five or six years,” she said. Gibson attributed much of the credit to former Oxford Commissioner Kathleen Radcliffe, the preservation society’s former president.

    “She really mended (it) together,” Gibson said. “She really was the person.”

    Through weekly and monthly meetings, board members rallied community support, hosted fundraisers and gathered the needed permits to fix up the semi-abandoned piece of history.

    The preservation society gained official nonprofit status in 2014. Restoration took off thereafter, with major repairs performed by local contractors both outside and inside of the church.

    Adjacent to the church is the Nellie Brooks Leatherberry Cook Shop, which Gibson said acts as the society’s meeting room. An original stove used in the building still remains today. Nellie Leatherberry, born in Oxford in 1908, provided meals to churchgoers.

    “People would actually sit in here and eat the best food ever made,” Pinder said.

    The cook shop became Talbot County’s first African American Museum site in 2015. The church next to it has just as much history. Originally bought in 1838 as Oxford Neck Church, documents show it was a mixed congregation, with 31 white members and 26 Black members.

    In 1875, the church was rebuilt to the single-room white building it has been since, becoming a part of the Oxford community and the Eastern Shore Black community until its closure in the 20th century.

    Though the church hasn’t hosted weekly services for decades, it has remained a cornerstone of the Oxford community. It’s been home to quilt shows and community gatherings, and even served as a water stop for local cycling races.

    Many board members and community volunteers have memories associated with the church, Pinder and Gibson both said. Whether they were members or their parents or grandparents were, many Oxford residents seem to resonate with the small but chronicled building off of Oxford Road.

    “For us, it’s personal history, too,” Pinder said. “We experienced it.”

    Related Search

    Church renovationChurch buildingArchaeological discoveriesReligious architectureCommunity effortsHistorical preservation

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    PET OF THE WEEK
    The Star Democrat6 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    National Weather Service Issues Alert for Virginia and Surrounding
    Tracy Leicher2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy