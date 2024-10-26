Years in the making: John Wesley Church in Oxford completes renovation

OXFORD — When he moved to Washington, D.C., Wayman Pinder often traveled back to his Eastern Shore hometown down the unassuming Oxford Road.

On the way, he saw a dilapidated building that he almost couldn’t recognize. It was the John Wesley Methodist Episcopal Church, no longer used for services and worsening in condition by the year.

“I had to ride by this church where I used to be the organist, where I went all my life,” Pinder said.

Following the church’s closure in the mid-1970s, its exterior deteriorated, with roof problems, an unkempt cemetery and outhouse, and a lack of what once was a thriving group of community residents to look after the church. Pinder, now back in Oxford, felt it was ready to fall down at any moment.

“And to see it look like that, it hurt,” Pinder said.

Pinder and his sister, Virginia Gibson, are just two of the many community members who have poured endless hours into renovating and rededicating the John Wesley Church. Earlier this month, the church celebrated a formal ribbon-cutting for its renovation — which has been an ongoing effort since 2003.

Renovations have included extensive roof repairs, a new wheelchair-accessible ramp, chimney and siding replacements and significant archaeological work on the cemetery that surrounds the building.

In the 2000s, the church was lifted to repair the foundation. Gibson notes that archaeological surveying found buried bodies beneath the church, which are now memorialized with gravestones in an expanded cemetery.

Upon walking in today, the church is welcoming and clean, with names of restoration donors and volunteers on the pews and window panes. It doesn’t host services anymore, but it has hosted weddings and funerals.

“The inside of that church is just wonderful compared to what (it was),” Pinder said.

The restoration process wasn’t always smooth sailing. Former John Wesley Preservation Society Vice President James Hollis founded the restoration efforts in 2003, Gibson said.

“We were spinning wheels for about five or six years,” she said. Gibson attributed much of the credit to former Oxford Commissioner Kathleen Radcliffe, the preservation society’s former president.

“She really mended (it) together,” Gibson said. “She really was the person.”

Through weekly and monthly meetings, board members rallied community support, hosted fundraisers and gathered the needed permits to fix up the semi-abandoned piece of history.

The preservation society gained official nonprofit status in 2014. Restoration took off thereafter, with major repairs performed by local contractors both outside and inside of the church.

Adjacent to the church is the Nellie Brooks Leatherberry Cook Shop, which Gibson said acts as the society’s meeting room. An original stove used in the building still remains today. Nellie Leatherberry, born in Oxford in 1908, provided meals to churchgoers.

“People would actually sit in here and eat the best food ever made,” Pinder said.

The cook shop became Talbot County’s first African American Museum site in 2015. The church next to it has just as much history. Originally bought in 1838 as Oxford Neck Church, documents show it was a mixed congregation, with 31 white members and 26 Black members.

In 1875, the church was rebuilt to the single-room white building it has been since, becoming a part of the Oxford community and the Eastern Shore Black community until its closure in the 20th century.

Though the church hasn’t hosted weekly services for decades, it has remained a cornerstone of the Oxford community. It’s been home to quilt shows and community gatherings, and even served as a water stop for local cycling races.

Many board members and community volunteers have memories associated with the church, Pinder and Gibson both said. Whether they were members or their parents or grandparents were, many Oxford residents seem to resonate with the small but chronicled building off of Oxford Road.

“For us, it’s personal history, too,” Pinder said. “We experienced it.”