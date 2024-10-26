Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Star Democrat

    Tench Tilghman: A Talbot County-born revolutionary hero

    By KONNER METZ,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1be48w_0wMyukPJ00

    EASTON — One of George Washington’s most trusted men has roots in Talbot County, and this week he was celebrated by a local chapter of the Maryland Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

    The SAR’s Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter honored its namesake after receiving proclamations from Easton and Talbot County for the inaugural Tench Tilghman Week from Oct. 19 to 24.

    Tilghman, born in Talbot County in 1744 and educated there during his youth, was a primary aide-de-camp for Washington during the Revolutionary War. Wes Hagood, chapter president, has deeply researched Tilghman and his critical role as one of Washington’s right-hand men.

    In 1776, Tilghman joined Washington’s staff. Washington often referred to him as “family” in written letters, Hagood said.

    “He became, in a lot of ways, like a son to Washington,” Hagood said. “… They carried on a relationship until Tilghman died.”

    Tilghman’s calling card was his duty of delivering the notice of British surrender following the Battle of Yorktown. Surrender came on Oct. 19, 1781, and Tilghman arrived in Philadelphia on Oct. 24 to confirm the news to the Continental Congress.

    “It’s probably one of his most recognizable accomplishments,” Hagood said.

    Hagood described Tilghman as “hard working” and smart, adding that he “probably would have had a role in the future government had he lived.” He provided leadership to patriot soldiers and often was responsible for finding food to sustain the troops, Hagood said.

    In a letter to Continental Army General John Sullivan in 1781, Washington spoke highly of Tilghman.

    “This gentleman came out a captain of one of the light infantry companies of Philadelphia, and served in the flying camp in 1776,” Washington wrote. “In August of the same year he joined my family, and has been in every action in which the main army was concerned. He has been a zealous servant and slave to the public, and a faithful assistant to me for nearly five years, a great part of which time he refused pay.”

    Following the victory, a portrait of Washington was commissioned in 1781, depicting Tilghman and Marquis de Lafayette. Maryland-born Charles Willson Peale painted the portrait, which is displayed today in the Maryland State House.

    Tilghman died in 1786, leaving behind his spouse, who spent many decades thereafter in Oxford on Tilghman’s father’s plantation. Today, Tilghman is buried at the Oxford Cemetery after being reinterred in 1971 from his original burial site in Baltimore.

    MARYLAND 400

    Hagood, who has read all of the letters Tench Tilghman wrote to his father during the war, pointed out the Talbot County native’s critical role in the Battle of Brooklyn in 1776. At that battle, a larger and more experienced British army posed a significant threat to patriot troops.

    Owen Lourie, “ Finding the Maryland 400 ” project director at the Maryland State Archives, calls that the “first major battle.” Lourie says the troops known as the Maryland 400, along with some from Pennsylvania and Delaware, reformed to attack the enemy after a damaging British charge.

    While there were massive casualties, Lourie says the Maryland 400 “bottled up” the British and prevented them from delivering a “final death blow” to the other continental soldiers that were escaping.

    “It is probably not too much of an exaggeration to say that they saved the Continental Army,” Lourie said.

    Witness to the heroic efforts, Tilghman applauded the Col. William Smallwood’s 1st Maryland Regiment, Lourie notes. “No Regular Troops ever made a more gallant Resistance than Smallwood’s Regiment,” Tilghman wrote in a memoir .

    Lourie and the Maryland State Archives are working to identify and write biographies on as many of those soldiers as possible. There were more than 1,000 Maryland troops, and his historian work has helped identify over 800. He says he’s focused on “telling the small stories” of those Marylanders that may not have been thought of in hundreds of years.

    Lourie is presenting a history of the Maryland 400 at the Talbot County Free Library on Saturday at 11 a.m., an event sponsored by the Tench Tilghman Chapter which wraps up Tench Tilghman Week.

    Dana Newman, library director, says registration is open online at tcfl.org, with limited spots remaining. It will also be livestreamed on Talbot Library’s YouTube channel.

    Hagood is excited for Tench Tilghman Week to return next October and for years to come.

    “What better way would there be for us as a chapter to fulfill our mission of educating current and future generations about all of this than to have a week dedicated to Colonel Tench Tilghman,” Hagood said. “And this year, just start with one event. But the idea is, we’ll do this every year.”

    Following the Maryland 400 presentation on Saturday, a free program on how to join the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at the Talbot County Free Library from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Frederick Douglass Room.

    Related Search

    Revolutionary war heroesBattle of YorktownMarquis de LafayetteGeorge WashingtonTalbot countyMaryland state archives

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    PET OF THE WEEK
    The Star Democrat6 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Overheated chimney to blame for South Bower row home fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy