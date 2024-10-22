Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Star Democrat

    Saints Peter & Paul students build Bay habitat reefs

    By CONTRIBUTED,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHLSG_0wHaQBzN00

    EASTON — In just two days, about 100 youngsters and teachers created 19 heavy concrete reef balls that will provide habitats for a variety of species living in the Chesapeake Bay.

    This was the first time Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School in Easton participated in the Living Reef Action Campaign project — and it likely won’t be the last. The fourth and fifth grade students clearly got into the spirit of the ambitious project Oct. 7 and 8.

    David Sikorski, executive director of the nonprofit Coastal Conservation Association Maryland, explained the project and guided students through the process.

    “He talked to the children about what the reef balls were going to be used as a habitat for — the baby oysters, baby fish, baby crabs,” Principal Sherrie Connolly said. “And he talked about how important those are for the health of the Bay.”

    Connolly called it “STEM in real life.” STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics

    Kids and their teachers worked as teams on the back lawn beside the gym. They mixed and poured concrete into molds, creating holes with textured balls and a removable buoy.

    After setting up overnight, the reef balls were ready to be unmolded on Tuesday. Students listened intently as Sikorski demonstrated how to unmold the reef balls and encouraged the kids to etch their names on the bottom of the 225-pound structures.

    “I think they really connected with (the project), that they’re really taking care of God’s creation,” Connolly said. “I think that really means a lot to them to be able to do something. This is a big thing for young students to be able to do.”

    “It connects with religion, as well as science and history,” Connolly said. “They definitely get the connection about taking care of God’s creatures and just appreciating how God made everything.”

    The school’s project was part of a larger program called the Living Reef Action Campaign, a component of CCA Maryland that began nine years ago. The program uses two trailers filled with tools, molds and bags of ready-mix concrete.

    “We’re about a quarter of the way to fundraising for (a trailer) specifically restricted to the Eastern Shore,” Sikorski said.

    The campaign “also provides a Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (MWEE) which is a curriculum requirement for students in the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” according to ccamd.org.

    The $3,750 project at Saints Peter & Paul was sponsored by Baird Private Wealth Management’s Easton office and the St. John Foundation.

    After the students removed the molds on day two, they brushed off loose concrete, placed tools and pipes in designated buckets, and figured out how to tug and pull the heavy structures onto a cart and wheel them over to an electric winch to lift them onto a wagon. It was a scene of controlled chaos.

    Fourth grade teacher Jill Gill asked one of her teams what they liked best about the project. “Mixing the cement,” was their unanimous response.

    One youngster added he liked adding the textured, multicolored balls that created the holes in the bell-shaped reef.

    Gill asked another student, “What good deed did we do? Who are we helping?”

    “We’re helping the oysters make clean water for the Bay and the river,” one girl answered. Another girl said, “We’re helping the fishes’ habitat.”

    The structures were invented in the 1990s and are now used in about 90 countries, Sikorski said.

    Wrapping up the project with the fourth graders, Sikorski reviewed the purpose of the habitats and why they couldn’t be placed in the river until next year. The longer the reef habitats sit, the stronger they will become, he said.

    The reef balls will be placed at the Cook’s Point oyster reef near the mouth of the Choptank River northwest of Cambridge.

    “All the animals will attach to them,” Sikorski said. “There’s lots of baby oysters, or spat, swimming around the Choptank River in the summertime. That’s when the babies are born. So, if we get them in the water by next summer, it’ll be a ready-to-go place for all the baby oysters.”

    “There’s also lots of other stuff that sticks to the reefs: anemones and barnacles and mussels and little things we call tunicates, all these little animals filter water (and) eat algae, just like the oysters,” he said. “So, we’ve really helped create an ecosystem boost by working hard together in teams. I hope you guys had a lot of fun.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaints Over Price that Has Quadrupled
    J. Souza9 days ago
    PET OF THE WEEK
    The Star Democrat2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    2-Ingredient, 2-Minute Chocolate Fudge: Quick, Easy, and Delicious
    Golden Glitter15 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    The reason your cat stares at you: is it what you think?
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch3 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Why This Wildlife Center in Massachusetts Needs Your Help Carving 1,000 Pumpkins
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy