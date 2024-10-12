Open in App
    • The Star Democrat

    Idlewild Park's cherished tile wall to remain up until the spring

    By KONNER METZ,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQhHg_0w4BH22Z00

    EASTON — The Town of Easton’s plans to tear down an Idlewild Park walkway adorned with hand-painted tiles has brought back cherished memories for many Easton residents.

    Like many others, Easton resident Michael McCormack remembers painting his tile around 17 years ago. He was eight years old, and it included trees and grass, which fit with his then-involvement in Boy Scouts and camping outdoors.

    His tile is one of hundreds that make up a winding path next to the playground at Idlewild Park — some include handprints, names or school classes. While the tiles remain, they are weathered and damaged from the time that’s passed.

    After the town initially announced on Sept. 25 that the tile walkway would be taken down in October, many town residents asked to retrieve their tiles, with others suggesting a new community art project go in its place.

    The town has said the tiles have too much wear and tear to be retrieved without damaging the wall entirely. But the outpouring of community input led town officials to delay the removal of the tiles to the spring of 2025.

    “It has been truly heartwarming to see all of the community response regarding the tile wall at Idlewild Park,” the town wrote in a Facebook post on Sept. 27. “ … Hopefully this way everyone who wishes to visit will have a little more time to make the trip and take photos before the tiles are gone.”

    McCormack said he’s reconnected with old friends in recent weeks after going to Idlewild Park to look at the tiles.

    “You bring back these memories that aren’t necessarily attached to the tile, but they’re attached to the person,” McCormack said. “Just seeing their name and seeing what they did makes you laugh.”

    Mayor Megan Cook was a driving force behind Idlewild Park’s construction in 2006. As co-chairman of Project Idlewild at the time, Cook helped spearhead a community-led effort to fund and build the park that opened in the summer of 2007.

    “The whole thing from start to finish was a massive undertaking with so many volunteers,” Cook said, “and then so many people came to build it over a two-week period.”

    Cook said hundreds of people showed up to help construct the park. There was even a dedicated team in charge of watching over the kids so parents could come chip in.

    The hand-painted tiles cemented the park as a community-driven project, the mayor said.

    “The hope had always been that, as a community project, … there would always be that link back in community,” Cook said.

    She said the town is considering ideas to incorporate the tiles into a new design once the tile wall is taken down. The town’s Parks & Recreation department is “all ears” on ideas from residents, it said in a Facebook post.

    McCormack hopes to see the piece of Easton history commemorated, even if all of the tiles cannot be saved.

    “It would be cool to save the ones they can,” McCormack said. “People my age are starting to have kids, so it’d almost be cool to have their kids paint it. And then you could connect two generations together out there.”

    “You can see the weather, you can see the time has taken its toll on those things for sure,” he said. “So you can see why they need to be taken down. It’s just one of those things that I don’t think people in the town really appreciated until they realized it was going to be gone.”

    Doreen Gaultney
    1d ago
    That's so sad. That's Talbot County for you. If it does not look rich get rid of it
