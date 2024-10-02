Eastern Shore residents assist survivors of Hurricane Helene

CAMBRIDGE — In an effort to do their part, a group of Eastern Shore residents have come together to send a truck of donated urgent relief supplies for areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

Members of the Eastern Shore Hurricane Relief Committee have been in the works with Hurricane Helene Airlift Relief, an organization based at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina using private small planes and helicopters to land donations past multiple bridge and road collapses.

Helene, a monstrous category 4 hurricane, has devastated communities across six states, including North Carolina, where over 56 deaths have been reported thus far.

Mike Detmer, an organizer for the donation drive, said supplies have been donated by Eastern Shore locals through drop off stations they established in Hurlock and Cambridge.

Detmer said they encouraged people to donate only items listed by the Hurricane Helene Airlift Relief. Those items include, but are not limited to, diapers, baby formula, non-perishable food, feminine care products, hand sanitizer, and toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Detmer said he is surprised by the vast amount of support the initiative has received from the Eastern Shore.

“In the face of such a terrible disaster, it’s been really encouraging to see the volume of response, and I’m thankful for it, and I hope to be able to work with all of our neighbors here to send it to people who need help,” Detmer said.

Lindsay Wheatley, an organizer for the donation drive, said on Monday she and Detmer were casually talking about the devastation in North Carolina and felt the urge to find ways they could help.

Wheatley said they contacted Eddie James, an owner of Koski Trucking in Dorchester County, and the company generously donated a truck and driver to take desperately needed items to the Statesville staging area. According to Wheatley, James, who previously has worked in disaster relief, was eager to do his part.

Wheatley said through social media they were able to quickly gather community resources together.

Additionally, Wheatley said her husband and one of the owners of Koski Trucking will be heading down to North Carolina in their private vehicles with chainsaws, materials and tools to try to help out in anyway they can.

“At the end of the day, community, family, that’s really all that you have,” Wheatley said. “And in times of need, you just hope that others show up and help, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”