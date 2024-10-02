Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Star Democrat

    Eastern Shore residents assist survivors of Hurricane Helene

    By VERONICA FERNANDEZ-ALVARADO,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgEOG_0vrHCF3h00

    CAMBRIDGE — In an effort to do their part, a group of Eastern Shore residents have come together to send a truck of donated urgent relief supplies for areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

    Members of the Eastern Shore Hurricane Relief Committee have been in the works with Hurricane Helene Airlift Relief, an organization based at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina using private small planes and helicopters to land donations past multiple bridge and road collapses.

    Helene, a monstrous category 4 hurricane, has devastated communities across six states, including North Carolina, where over 56 deaths have been reported thus far.

    Mike Detmer, an organizer for the donation drive, said supplies have been donated by Eastern Shore locals through drop off stations they established in Hurlock and Cambridge.

    Detmer said they encouraged people to donate only items listed by the Hurricane Helene Airlift Relief. Those items include, but are not limited to, diapers, baby formula, non-perishable food, feminine care products, hand sanitizer, and toothbrushes and toothpaste.

    Detmer said he is surprised by the vast amount of support the initiative has received from the Eastern Shore.

    “In the face of such a terrible disaster, it’s been really encouraging to see the volume of response, and I’m thankful for it, and I hope to be able to work with all of our neighbors here to send it to people who need help,” Detmer said.

    Lindsay Wheatley, an organizer for the donation drive, said on Monday she and Detmer were casually talking about the devastation in North Carolina and felt the urge to find ways they could help.

    Wheatley said they contacted Eddie James, an owner of Koski Trucking in Dorchester County, and the company generously donated a truck and driver to take desperately needed items to the Statesville staging area. According to Wheatley, James, who previously has worked in disaster relief, was eager to do his part.

    Wheatley said through social media they were able to quickly gather community resources together.

    Additionally, Wheatley said her husband and one of the owners of Koski Trucking will be heading down to North Carolina in their private vehicles with chainsaws, materials and tools to try to help out in anyway they can.

    “At the end of the day, community, family, that’s really all that you have,” Wheatley said. “And in times of need, you just hope that others show up and help, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy