Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Star Democrat

    Chesapeake Film Festival returns to Easton for 17th year

    By TOM MCCALL,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5UtA_0vmuAPhb00

    EASTON — The Chesapeake Film Festival is bringing a wide array of features, shorts and documentaries to the Ebenezer Theater this weekend. It is the festival’s 17th year, and the Friday evening VIP reception was sold out.

    The premier film, shown at noon Friday, was “Call Me Dancer,” which is directed by Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gilmour.

    Shampaine won a Fulbright Scholarship for her work on this film. The film was about a young man from the streets of Mumbai facing challenges to achieve his passion for ballet.

    “The film was finished before I received the Fulbright,” Shampaine said. “... My Fulbright was based on community impact in India for the film.”

    She said she is using the film to do a lot of outreach to underprivileged youth in India.

    “One theme is everyone has a passion and the journey and obstacles that one goes through. Everyone has obstacles in their life. And the perseverance, hard work and hope that you need to keep going,” Shampaine said.

    John King, executive producer of the film, said it took over five years to complete.

    “The biggest challenge was that this was an international production. The fact that it went from India, to the U.S., to Israel, to London and back to the U.S. And for independent documentaries raising the money is a challenge,” King said.

    Cid Collins Walker, executive director of the film festival, gave opening welcomes and introductions. This is her eighth year with the festival.

    By the time the festival ends Sunday, 17 short and feature length films will have been screened in Easton. Filmmakers are coming from a variety of locales, from Chile, to Romania, to Los Angeles.

    “As a producer of an event like this, you are always looking for a film that will grab the public’s attention. A good opening film is really important. It is the first thing that people see,” Collins Walker said.

    Curating a film festival is an art in itself.

    “I have learned over time that this is what the audience loves. The public loves to hear these stories right from the director or producer’s mouth,” Collins Walker said.

    She said there is a driving purpose to her work.

    “The arts are a great connecting force. It connects us all, and I believe we live in a fractured society, sadly. I like to produce these events to bring people together,” Collins Walker said.

    “The festival is good for the region. It is good for Talbot County. It is good for Chestertown. It is a hidden gem among our many arts celebrations. I would encourage people to check it out. I really love the way they highlight the unexpected,” said Cassandra Vanhooser, director of the Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

    The festival has more screenings and events planned for Saturday and Sunday. To see a schedule and learn more about the festival, visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio10 minutes ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    16th annual Alpaca Farm Festival draws hundreds of families to Preston
    The Star Democrat5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Like to Touch Their Partners
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment19 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 hours ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment7 hours ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs: Love & Romance Blossoms in October
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True | September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 hours ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy