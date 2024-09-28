Chesapeake Film Festival returns to Easton for 17th year

EASTON — The Chesapeake Film Festival is bringing a wide array of features, shorts and documentaries to the Ebenezer Theater this weekend. It is the festival’s 17th year, and the Friday evening VIP reception was sold out.

The premier film, shown at noon Friday, was “Call Me Dancer,” which is directed by Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gilmour.

Shampaine won a Fulbright Scholarship for her work on this film. The film was about a young man from the streets of Mumbai facing challenges to achieve his passion for ballet.

“The film was finished before I received the Fulbright,” Shampaine said. “... My Fulbright was based on community impact in India for the film.”

She said she is using the film to do a lot of outreach to underprivileged youth in India.

“One theme is everyone has a passion and the journey and obstacles that one goes through. Everyone has obstacles in their life. And the perseverance, hard work and hope that you need to keep going,” Shampaine said.

John King, executive producer of the film, said it took over five years to complete.

“The biggest challenge was that this was an international production. The fact that it went from India, to the U.S., to Israel, to London and back to the U.S. And for independent documentaries raising the money is a challenge,” King said.

Cid Collins Walker, executive director of the film festival, gave opening welcomes and introductions. This is her eighth year with the festival.

By the time the festival ends Sunday, 17 short and feature length films will have been screened in Easton. Filmmakers are coming from a variety of locales, from Chile, to Romania, to Los Angeles.

“As a producer of an event like this, you are always looking for a film that will grab the public’s attention. A good opening film is really important. It is the first thing that people see,” Collins Walker said.

Curating a film festival is an art in itself.

“I have learned over time that this is what the audience loves. The public loves to hear these stories right from the director or producer’s mouth,” Collins Walker said.

She said there is a driving purpose to her work.

“The arts are a great connecting force. It connects us all, and I believe we live in a fractured society, sadly. I like to produce these events to bring people together,” Collins Walker said.

“The festival is good for the region. It is good for Talbot County. It is good for Chestertown. It is a hidden gem among our many arts celebrations. I would encourage people to check it out. I really love the way they highlight the unexpected,” said Cassandra Vanhooser, director of the Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

The festival has more screenings and events planned for Saturday and Sunday. To see a schedule and learn more about the festival, visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com.