City manager explains the delay in debris cleanup from Hurricane Helene

Weeks after Hurricane Helene roared through North Carolina, bringing down hundreds of trees throughout Cleveland County, the process of debris removal and street cleanup continues in Shelby.

Multiple neighborhoods in the city are still dealing with massive downed trees and branches lining the roadways.

The topic of debris removal was recently brought up at a City Council meeting, and City Manager Rick Howell gave an update on the cleanup process.

"The volume of debris is significant," he said.

Howell urged patience as city staff continue to work on street cleanup and said there will be additional help coming - they just don't know when.

He said the city is participating in a debris removal contract alongside Cleveland County.

"The contract the county has entered into is referred to a pre-positioned debris removal contract," he said. "Those are contracts that have already been bid and procured through federal and state requirements and put into place so counties can sign onto them as soon as a disaster occurs."

He said the contracts have already gone through the process of notifications, bidding and qualifications.

"It's something that's done in many states," he said. "The county manager approached me about the city’s participation. There is no financial obligation."

Howell said they have initiated participation, but it is proceeding slower than anticipated.

"Our crews are still out, but obviously we have limited equipment," he said. "We don't staff or have equipment for hurricanes that just sits around. They are working hard to get the debris removed. We're hoping we're going to see an accelerated pace, but I just don't know yet."

He said they are planning to have additional conversations with the county and contractor, who is responsible to the county and not the city. Typically, contractors are paid with FEMA funds.

In the meantime, Howell said staff is throwing all efforts they reasonably can at the clean up

"There are some neighborhoods that look like they did before hurricane and others have large debris piles," he said. "Some cant be handled with our equipment."

Howell said he was asking for patience from the public, and the city expects to continue to be working on cleanup for months.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: City manager explains the delay in debris cleanup from Hurricane Helene