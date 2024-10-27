The city of Kings Mountain will host its annual “Great Pumpkin Halloween Parade” on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Families can enjoy a parade, Halloween stories, games, sweet treats and more.

Here's five things to know about the event:

Parents and children ages newborn to 7 are invited to gather at Cherokee Street Parking at 9:30 a.m. to line up for the spectacular spooky parade. At 10 a.m., the foot parade will travel to the Gazeboo at Patriots Park for a howling good time.

Local merchants are encouraged to dress in costumes to greet the children and hand out candy along the parade route. Tables will be provided at Patriots Park for businesses to use to give away candy and treats.

The parade will start at Cherokee Street parking and continue to Mountain Street, across Battleground, then left on South Railroad Avenue. The parade will end at Patriots Park.

Afterwards, children and parents are welcome to stay and play, have a picnic lunch, take photos with the Peanuts gang in Linus’ pumpkin patch or dine in one of the convenient downtown restaurants.

Entertainment, games, Halloween stories, songs, sing-alongs and fun for all will be provided by Kings Mountain Marketing, Tourism and Events Department, Mauney Memorial Library’s Harris Children’s Department, in cooperation with Dance Magic Studio, Cleveland County Childcare Connections, Partnership for Children and Kings Mountain Historical Museum

For additional information call 704-730-2101 or access the website at kingsmountainevents.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Check out this Kings Mountain family-friendly Halloween event