Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Star

    Gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    Regional gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $2.98 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $2.93 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    The average fuel price in the Lower Atlantic region has risen about 3 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have been as low as $2.88 on Dec. 18, 2023, and as high as $3.66 on Aug. 7, 2023.

    A year ago, the average gas price in the Lower Atlantic region was 5% higher at $3.14 per gallon.

    >> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.shelbystar.com .

    The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.14, making prices in the Lower Atlantic region about 5.2% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is down from last week's average of $3.17 per gallon.

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Lower Atlantic states includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

    Related Search

    Regional gas pricesGas price increaseFuel price trendsGas pricesUs energy consumptionLower Atlantic

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 21 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post4 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Overheated chimney to blame for South Bower row home fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria15 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Kamala Harris Proposes Historic Medicare at Home Benefit to Support Caregivers and Seniors
    Palm Springs Tribune19 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy