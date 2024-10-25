Check out recent Cleveland County restaurant ratings

Here are the North Carolina Department of Health’s restaurant and food stand inspection scores for Cleveland County conducted Sept. 2 through Sept. 16, 2024.

All restaurants listed this week received an A rating.

The North Carolina Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Section, conducts regular restaurant inspections to help keep residents and visitors safe.

Disclaimer: On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment. A few more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Here are the latest ratings:

Arby’s, 216 Cleveland Ave., Kings Mountain, 99

Bella Verona, 1133 E. Marion St., Shelby, 99

Burger King, 718 York St., Kings Mountain, 96.5

Don Ramon Express, 4146 Fallston Road, Shelby, 97.5

IHOP, 700 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 97.5

Japanese Express, 907 Fallston Road, Shelby, 97.5

Just One More, 109 Country Club Drive, Kings Mountain, 98

Kings Cafe, 706 W. King St., Kings Mountain, 97.5

Lil’s Grill, 1557 N. Piedmont Ave., Kings Mountain, 97

Papa John’s, 231 Battleground Ave., Kings Mountain, 97.5

Subway, 705 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 98.5

T’s Tiny Cafe, 203-3 W. Warren St., Shelby, 100

Tony’s BBQ and Grill, 4835 Fallston Road, Lawndale, 95

