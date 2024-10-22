Cleveland County's livermush festival draws a crowd

For 39 years, the livermush festival has been celebrating and serving up a regional delicacy that has enticed - and sometimes repulsed - southern diners.

Love it or hate it, the humble pork dish is the star of one of the biggest festivals in the county, drawing in thousands of attendees each year both locally and across the region.

Held in uptown Shelby last weekend, the annual Mush, Music and Mutts Festival featured live music, over 100 vendors, activities for children and pets and of course lots of mush.

Greenbrook Design held a livermush cookoff between two county top chefs, Johnny Ray and Jason Walker, with Walker taking home the win. The cook off was livestreamed and is available to watch on YouTube .

There was also a livermush recipe contest, pet parade, pet costume contest, livermush eating contest, kid zone and more.

Emily Epley, director of Cleveland County Tourism, said based on data from an analytics company, there was an estimated 15,000 attendees last year and even more this year.

"We don't have that information yet but after speaking with vendors and seeing crowds, we're expecting to see a much higher number this year," she said.

She said they mainly track numbers to measure growth, and over the past three festivals, attendance rose from around 6,000 in 2019 to more than twice that last year.

This year there were 20 drink and food concessions with plenty of livermush and non mush options. Local restaurants in the uptown area were also highlighted and several offered livermush themed dishes, including Pfeiffer's, Shelby Cafe, Newgrass and Pleasant City.

The festival was also able to support a local favorite vendor impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Mack's Liver Mush was hard hit by Helene, and Epley said they received word a few days before the festival that they would be unable to attend as a result.

"Mack's is the livermush vendor every year," she said. "We worked with Mack's to provide livermush to several additional vendors and added signs on those vendors' stations. In addition, Hiddenspring Farm agreed to our request to locate where Mack's is usually serving. Mack's provided them with a large inventory of livermush, and they served that as well as their regular menu items."

Epley said she spoke to vendors and the feedback was positive, with many saying it was the best event they attended in a long time, if ever, with several selling out before the end of the day.

"There was whole different level of energy, and I felt like everybody I spoke with, whether they were attendees or vendors, that everybody just seemed very positive and really seemed to be enjoying the festival," she said.

The music this year was strong with Darin and Brooke Aldridge performing as well as Tray Wellington Band and more local groups.

"It was incredible to see so many people on such a beautiful day enjoying great music and experiences. I think we all needed it in the midst of the difficulties so many here and across Western NC have experienced and many continue to experience because of Helene," Epley said.

The festival will be held next year on Saturday, Oct. 18, and will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Cleveland County's livermush festival draws a crowd