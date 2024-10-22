Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Star

    Cleveland County's livermush festival draws a crowd

    By Rebecca Sitzes, Shelby Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INfdS_0wGnvXqM00

    For 39 years, the livermush festival has been celebrating and serving up a regional delicacy that has enticed - and sometimes repulsed - southern diners.

    Love it or hate it, the humble pork dish is the star of one of the biggest festivals in the county, drawing in thousands of attendees each year both locally and across the region.

    Held in uptown Shelby last weekend, the annual Mush, Music and Mutts Festival featured live music, over 100 vendors, activities for children and pets and of course lots of mush.

    Greenbrook Design held a livermush cookoff between two county top chefs, Johnny Ray and Jason Walker, with Walker taking home the win. The cook off was livestreamed and is available to watch on YouTube .

    There was also a livermush recipe contest, pet parade, pet costume contest, livermush eating contest, kid zone and more.

    Emily Epley, director of Cleveland County Tourism, said based on data from an analytics company, there was an estimated 15,000 attendees last year and even more this year.

    "We don't have that information yet but after speaking with vendors and seeing crowds, we're expecting to see a much higher number this year," she said.

    She said they mainly track numbers to measure growth, and over the past three festivals, attendance rose from around 6,000 in 2019 to more than twice that last year.

    This year there were 20 drink and food concessions with plenty of livermush and non mush options. Local restaurants in the uptown area were also highlighted and several offered livermush themed dishes, including Pfeiffer's, Shelby Cafe, Newgrass and Pleasant City.

    The festival was also able to support a local favorite vendor impacted by Hurricane Helene.

    Mack's Liver Mush was hard hit by Helene, and Epley said they received word a few days before the festival that they would be unable to attend as a result.

    "Mack's is the livermush vendor every year," she said. "We worked with Mack's to provide livermush to several additional vendors and added signs on those vendors' stations. In addition, Hiddenspring Farm agreed to our request to locate where Mack's is usually serving. Mack's provided them with a large inventory of livermush, and they served that as well as their regular menu items."

    Epley said she spoke to vendors and the feedback was positive, with many saying it was the best event they attended in a long time, if ever, with several selling out before the end of the day.

    "There was whole different level of energy, and I felt like everybody I spoke with, whether they were attendees or vendors, that everybody just seemed very positive and really seemed to be enjoying the festival," she said.

    The music this year was strong with Darin and Brooke Aldridge performing as well as Tray Wellington Band and more local groups.

    "It was incredible to see so many people on such a beautiful day enjoying great music and experiences. I think we all needed it in the midst of the difficulties so many here and across Western NC have experienced and many continue to experience because of Helene," Epley said.

    The festival will be held next year on Saturday, Oct. 18, and will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

    This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Cleveland County's livermush festival draws a crowd

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Wilma Fingerdo x's2 ? ™
    1d ago
    Yummmmmmmy
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jennifer Aniston In Plunging Gym Bodysuit ‘Not A Size Zero’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Hurricane Helene forces North Carolina residents to sleep in tents where homes once stood
    Fox News2 days ago
    Teresa Earnhardt Rezoning 400 Acres Of Dale Earnhardt’s Farm To Be Turned Into An Industrial Complex
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    North Carolina Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    WTQR Q104.12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    40 Facts About Asha Degree
    facts.net3 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    UPS truck powered by compressed natural gas burned up on I-77, North Carolina firefighters say
    CDLLife2 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy