    Gardner-Webb to host benefit concert for Western North Carolina

    By The Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0squNu_0wBvfWXA00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cz6js_0wBvfWXA00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tu1FO_0wBvfWXA00

    Gardner-Webb University and the Office of Student Engagement will host the Western N.C. Benefit Concert on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. in the Brinkley Amphitheater. The event will raise funds and collect donations for disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Three musical acts will share their talents — The Local Boys, Howltree, and Mason Cole — and offer the community an opportunity to come together in support of those impacted by the storm in Western North Carolina.

    Admission to the event will be monetary donations or pop-top canned goods. All donations will go to the N.C. Baptist on Mission for ongoing disaster relief efforts in the region. Tickets will be available at the gate on the day of the event.

    Hurricane Helene’s Impact

    Hurricane Helene, which struck Western North Carolina last month, left a path of destruction that included widespread flooding, power outages, and significant damage to homes and businesses. Several counties have been declared disaster areas, and recovery efforts are still ongoing. Thousands of families are facing challenges as they work to rebuild their lives after the devastation.

    Relief organizations, including N.C. Baptist on Mission, have been on the ground providing essential services to affected communities. From distributing food and supplies to offering cleanup and rebuilding assistance, their efforts are vital to the recovery process. By supporting this concert, attendees can directly contribute to these continuing missions and help bring hope and healing to those in need.

    The Musicians Performing

    The concert will showcase three talented acts, each with deep roots in North Carolina, and known for their unique styles of music:

    • The Local Boys are a well-loved bluegrass band, bringing high-energy performances and a blend of traditional bluegrass with modern influences. The band has performed throughout the region and is known for their skilled instrumentals and lively shows that engage audiences of all ages.
    • Howltree offers a mix of folk, southern-infused blues, and Americana; they’re known for their rich vocal harmonies and soulful voices. Their music tells stories of life, often reflecting themes of resilience and community — making their performance particularly meaningful for this event.
    • Mason Cole, a local country music artist and rising star, rounds out the lineup. His soulful voice and heartfelt songwriting have earned him a growing following. Cole's music draws from his experiences growing up in the Carolinas and speaks to themes of love, loss, and hope.

    In the spirit of compassion and service, this event provides a platform for the Gardner-Webb community and local residents to extend a hand to their neighbors in need. The concert is a reminder of the power of coming together in times of crisis and offers a meaningful way for individuals to contribute to the rebuilding efforts in western North Carolina.

    Concert Details at a Glance

    • What: Western N.C. Benefit Concert for Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief
    • When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m.
    • Where: Brinkley Amphitheater, Gardner-Webb University
    • Admission: Monetary donations or canned goods.

    Tickets are available at the gate. All proceeds and donations will go directly to N.C. Baptist on Mission. For those unable to attend, and would still like to make a monetary donation, you can do so at //baptistsonmission.org/Donate .

    For more information about the N.C. Baptist on Mission and their disaster relief efforts, visit baptistsonmission.org

    This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Gardner-Webb to host benefit concert for Western North Carolina

