Chamber hosts FEMA fact vs fiction luncheon

The Cleveland County Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon Wednesday focused on sharing information and facts about disaster recovery after Hurricane Helene to combat the spread of misinformation.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Fact vs Fiction was held at the Earl Scruggs Center, and a panel of people representing various sectors - from Duke Energy and FEMA to county emergency management and Allstate insurance - were present to answer questions and share useful information to aid in recovery efforts.

Courtney Ashley, executive director of the Cleveland County Economic Development Partnership, shared numbers related to relief efforts both locally and further afield. She said following the hurricane, the county used the job-ready shell building on Randolph Road to store donations from FEMA and the community. Some of those donations went to residents of Cleveland County and others were sent to locations around Western North Carolina. Ashley said as of Tuesday, they had given out water and Meals Ready to Eat from FEMA and donations of paper towels to more than 1,000 people in the county. They also sent out 51 shipments to other parts of the state and had over 260 volunteers pitch in to help.

"We've seen an incredible amount of support," she said. "We rallied together immediately … and we saw that in every inch of the county."

She said a total of 19 community organizations from big industries to small businesses jump in to help.

Jeff Ross, market strategist with Atrium Health, spoke about the response from the health care system.

He said Atrium deployed MED-1, a mobile hospital and the only one of its kind in the world.

"No one else has it except Atrium," Ross said.

Everything that can be found in a hospital, from beds, to labs and X-rays, are contained in the mobile hospital.

He said MED-1 set up near Lake Lure to treat people. Atrium also worked with North Carolina Disaster Relief and sent out a step down clinic and partnered with Samaritan's Purse and sent 10 providers out by Blackhawks. He said they were set down in the middle of Asheville and had to trek through water and go door to door to see if people had healthcare needs.

In Cleveland County, he spoke about how they partnered with the health department to provide a shelter for people who were on oxygen and had no power.

One of the highlights of the session was a presentation by representatives of FEMA.

Gail Adams, with FEMA, said not only is she passionate about what she does, but it is personal because she lived through Hurricane Katrina and lost everything she owned.

"Business, home, you name it," she said. "I'm really hoping the people of North Carolina will use my story and others and know that there is hope, and there is life after you think you've lost it all."

Adams had all the attendees stand and declare themselves ambassadors.

She said there have been many rumors and disinformation being spread about FEMA that are not true and getting the right information out is vital to assist with individual recovery and the recovery of communities.

"It's literally life or death," she said.

Adams recommended going to credible sources for information and sending other people to credible sources, including FEMA.gov.

"It is critical during this time because this is not a short game," she said. "This is a long game, and the community and the individuals in the community will need you long term."

She said rumors that FEMA has run out of money are not true, and Congress has appropriated funds to FEMA. She said the agency has not set a limit of $750, but assistance depends on various factors. She said rumors that FEMA will be leaving North Carolina to go to Florida are also false.

"Right now there are least 1,200 of us in the state of North Carolina and probably more on the way," she said.

Recently, she said 12 additional counties in the state have been added to the disaster declaration and are eligible for FEMA individual assistance.

She said FEMA releases daily fact sheets on how many FEMA employees are in the state, where to find disaster recovery centers and more.

Adams said she encourages people to apply for assistance because it opens the door to other benefits and resources.

"If you don't apply, we cannot assist," she said.

During the question and answer session, Adams was asked to describe what FEMA can and can't do.

"FEMA is not going to make anyone whole," she said. "What we can do is, we can come in and bridge the gaps when there is a disaster."

She said the agency can help with immediate needs. They can provide transitional and temporary housing, help with obtaining medication, reimbursements for the loss of food and other items and connect people to other resources.

They also will hire local people who may have lost their jobs to do work in the community to help restore it.

Adams said turnaround time to receive assistance can vary depending on how quickly people submit all the needed information, but response times are quick because they realize that people need help now.

Disaster assistance teams will also go out into the community to help people fill out applications before the Nov. 27 deadline.

Shirley Rivera, with FEMA, said starting Thursday in Casar, FEMA teams would be going door to door to assist people and will be moving across different towns in the county. Kingstown will also have a fixed location beginning Monday that will help Cleveland County residents apply for assistance and answer questions.

For more information, visit FEMA.gov.

Reach reporter Rebecca Sitzes at rsitzes@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Chamber hosts FEMA fact vs fiction luncheon