Atrium Health Levine Cancer is celebrating the historic launch of proton beam therapy in the Carolinas and meeting the first patients to receive the new therapy.

In 2021, 6-year-old Dakota Shuford was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that forms in soft tissue. Tumors were also found on his spine that caused him to lose the ability to walk.

Last year, 26-year-old Hunter Pearson started having pain in his right leg. Months later, doctors diagnosed the Kings Mountain firefighter with Ewing sarcoma. Hunter remains hopeful because of the support of his fellow firefighters, loved ones and care team, according to a press release from the center.

Dakota and Hunter will be the first patients to receive proton therapy at the new Atrium Health Levine Cancer Proton & Advanced Radiation Center (PARC), which is the first and only facility in the Carolinas to offer this innovative and lifesaving treatment.

Proton beam therapy is a highly precise form of radiation therapy that can be used to treat several types of cancers, especially those near critical organs. It can also reduce the risk of long-term complications and secondary malignancies for children and adolescents, who are more sensitive to radiation exposure. Less than 50 cancer centers offer proton beam therapy nationwide.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Kings Mountain firefighter to receive lifesaving cancer treatment at new center