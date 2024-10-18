Impacted by Helene? Here's how to apply for food benefits

Beginning today, Cleveland County residents impacted by Hurricane Helene can apply for a one-time benefit to help them buy food through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).

The benefits are available to people living in 25 Western North Carolina counties and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who were impacted by the storm.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Have suffered losses/damages related to Hurricane Helene, such as damage to property or lossof income

Have proof of identity and proof of residency (if available)

Not currently receiving benefits through Food and Nutrition Services (FNS)

Certain income and resource limits may apply

How to apply:

People can apply online, by phone or in person.

To apply online, visit the ePASS Pre-Registration Tool, which will close next Thursday. Once the pre-registration is completed, applicants will be issued a confirmation number and will need to call 844-453-1117 by Thursday to complete the interview part of the application.

To apply by phone, call the D-SNAP Virtual Call Center at 844-453-117 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. TheD-SNAP call center will be open at the following hours: Weekdays from now until Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents are encouraged to apply for D-SNAP by phone on their assigned day by last name but will not be turned away if they apply at any time during the application period:▪ 10/18: A-G▪ 10/19: H-M▪ 10/20: N-S▪ 10/21: T-Z▪ 10/22: Open to all▪ 10/23: Open to all▪ 10/24: Open to all

Residents may apply in person at the Cleveland County Schools Bus Garage, located at 300 Kemper Road in Shelby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a valid form of I.D.

While people are encouraged to apply in their county of residence, they can also apply in person at anyof the counties approved to implement D-SNAP. NCDHHS will post information on the locations andhours of the sites in each county at ncdhhs.gov/dsnap .

Eligible households will receive a one-time benefit on a special debit card (called an Electronic BenefitsTransfer, or EBT card) to help buy food, good for up to nine months. While there are income eligibility standards, a number of considerations are taken into account. Individuals above these limits may still be eligible depending on disaster expenses, so everyone who needs support is encouraged to begin the application by calling the DSNAP Virtual Call Center at 844-453-1117.

There may be long wait times. County officials will do everything they can to process applications as quickly as possible. People who may have a disability or are physically unable to go in person to apply for help can complete this form in English or Spanish and send an authorized representative in their place.

For information regarding Hurricane Helene and additional resources and flexibilities in place, go to ncdps.gov/Helene and ncdhhs.gov/helene.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Impacted by Helene? Here's how to apply for food benefits