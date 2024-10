Early voting begins today for the November General Election.

Cleveland County residents can begin casting ballots at four locations around the county ahead of the Nov. 5 Election Day.

Here's what to know:

Early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 2.

Shelby residents can vote at the LeGrand Center at 1800 E. Marion St. from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Kings Mountain residents can vote at the H. Lawrence Patrick Senior Center at 909 E. Kings St.

Boiling Springs residents can vote at Boiling Springs Town Hall at 114 E. College Ave.

Upper Cleveland County residents can vote at Cleveland County Water Lawndale office at 439 Casar-Lawndale Rd.

Hours for each location are from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

On Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5, the polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Other dates to remember include Tuesday, Oct. 29, which is the last day to request an absentee ballot.

The deadline for receipt of mail-out absentee ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Photo ID is required for 2024 elections. Voters will now be asked to present a valid photo identification when voting in person. For those who do not have a valid photo ID card, they may obtain one from the county board of elections prior to the election, through the end of the early voting period. If someone does not have a valid photo ID card on Election Day, they may still vote and have their vote counted by signing an affidavit of reasonable impediment as to why they have not presented a valid photo ID. For more information visit ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID

For more information on candidates, precincts and voting, visit the Cleveland County Board of Elections page on the county website at clevelandcounty.com .

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Early voting for the 2024 begins in Cleveland County