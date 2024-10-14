Open in App
    Check out Shelby's biggest annual festival

    By Rebecca Sitzes, Shelby Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0jPR_0w5vUpif00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcFHa_0w5vUpif00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDRLf_0w5vUpif00

    Shelby's much-anticipated annual liver mush festival is fast approaching.

    The crowd-pleasing Mush, Music & Mutts: NC Liver Mush Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Shelby.

    The unique event, where liver mush is the star, features fan favorites, such as the liver mush eating competition, a liver mush cook off and a mush recipe contest. There are also plenty of other attractions, with over 100 vendors, live music, entertainment for kids, a pet costume contest and more.

    According to a release from Cleveland County Tourism, there was an estimated 12,000 people who attended in 2023, and the festival has experienced year over year growth.

    Liver mush producers, Mack’s Liver Mush and Frank Corriher’s Liver Mush, will both be on-site serving sandwiches. In addition to the traditional festival fare, some vendors have added liver mush specialty items to their menu.

    RollOver Pets will present the “Mutts” portion of the festival, featuring specialty vendors for pets and their people and various performances and activities including Musical Sit, Pet Costume Contests and shows by Dynamo Dogs throughout the day.

    Live music will play from two stages throughout the day.

    The Albemarle Stage will present Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues, Tray Wellington Band, and Headliners Darin & Brooke Aldridge presented by Walker Woodworking.

    The Carolina Harmony Trail Stage, made possible by city of Shelby, will feature musicians from the Carolinas, including Wilder Flower, Mabry Brothers, Mutual Love Club and The Casey Ray Band

    The Earl Scruggs Center: Music & Stories from the American South will offer discounted admission and is also partnering with the festival to present a limited-seating liver mush program where participants can hear about the history of the regional food staple.

    VISIT Cleveland County presents the Liver Mush Festival in conjunction with other community partners to develop and promote Cleveland County’s tourism industry.

    Key partners include RollOver Pets, Greenbrook Design, City of Shelby, Cleveland County Chamber of Commerce, Cleveland County Health Department, Cleveland Community College, The Foothills Farmers Market and many other partners and sponsors.

    This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Check out Shelby's biggest annual festival

    Lori in South Carolina
    2d ago
    🤮
