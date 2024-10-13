How did Cleveland County trails fare after Hurricane Helene

Outdoor enthusiasts have limited hiking options this fall season after Hurricane Helene damaged trails and parks across the state.

South Mountain and Crowders Mountain state parks remains closed while staff assess the damage and ensure it is safe to reopen. Kings Mountain State Park trails are closed, but the park remains open. Kings Mountain National Military Park is closed, including trails, park grounds and facilities.

Here is an update on four local trails in Cleveland County:

Stagecoach Trail, Lawndale

Brad Cornwell, general manager of Cleveland County Water, said the Stagecoach Trail, which is still being constructed, weathered the storm well.

"The Lawndale Park did have some flooding, but only on the parking lot areas that are in the flood plain area," he said in an email to The Star . "The restrooms/picnic shelters, etc. were built up out of the flood plain and didn’t receive any damage."

Cornwell said the parking lot had anywhere from a half foot of sand on the upper parking to lot to around two feet of sand on the lower parking lot.

"The boat ramp has sand on it. We will clean all this off over the coming days," he said. "There was only one tree uprooted, and it’s already been removed."

He said the storm will have no impact on the timeline for the trail's completion.

Two boating access points, that were opened earlier this year, are in good condition.

"The boating access points on N.C. 10 and Delight Road built by Wildlife are in great condition," Cornwell said. "Water came up over them about 6 to 8 feet but went back down just like they were designed. A little mud on the steps is all that’s left."

Broad River Greenway, Boiling Springs

The trails at the Broad River Greenway are closed for recreation.

"The damage is extensive and from one end of the 1,500 acres to the other," wrote Kim Duren, executive director of the greenway.

Photos posted to the Greenway's Facebook page show large trees fallen across the trail every few feet.

In a summary posted to the page, it said crews had been able to survey around three miles of the 15 miles of trails, but progress was slow and challenging.

"The scale of the damage is immense," the summary said. "In one 1.2 mile section alone, we stopped counting after encountering 45 downed trees. Some of the largest trees are inaccessible, and others remain precariously hanging."

Greenway staff will continue to update the community as progress is made.

First Broad Trail/Carl Spangler Trail, Shelby

City Manager Rick Howell said a full assessment of the trail would be completed soon, but the extent of the damages are not yet known. The suspension bridge, which was rebuilt in 2022 following floods that washed away the first bridge in 2020, has once again been swept away by the raging water.

Howell said staff would likely do an assessment this week and will have an update at that point.

Gateway Trail, Kings Mountain

The Gateway Trail in Kings Mountain has portions that are open to the public.

City Manager Jim Palenick said the parking lot, trailhead and shorter paved sections remain open to the public.

"However, the portion referred to as the "Foote" trail, a longer internal section, is currently closed due to downed trees," he said in an email. "Work is underway to bring back access, but at this point we don't have a definitive date for re-opening that section."

