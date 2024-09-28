Birth Announcements – August 2024

The following births were recorded in Stanly County in August.

• Jaxon Lamar Alston was born August 1 at Atrium Health Stanly to Shalekque Chermaine Little.

• Ian Ariel Chamu Alvear was born August 11 at Atrium Health Stanly to Maldonado Alvear and Misael Chamu Pineda.

• Naomi Mary Ames was born August 15 at Atrium Health Stanly to Alyssa Danielle Queen and Joseph Howard Ames.

• Santiago Anguiano was born August 14 at Atrium Health Stanly to Monica Marie Anguiano.

• Layla Kate Beaman was born August 5 at Atrium Health Stanly to Kaitlyn Jolene Lisenby and Josh Duncan Beaman.

• Isaac Colt Biby was born August 7 at Atrium Health Stanly to Kala Ray Hudson and Michael Steven Biby, Jr.

• Elliot James Burris was born August 14 at Atrium Health Stanly to Shianne Sioux Mento and Jeremy David Burris.

• Dawson Grey Calhoun was born August 21 at Atrium Health Stanly to Samantha Marie Latham and Jason Michael Calhoun.

• Melani Lashae Clark was born August 31 at Atrium Health Stanly to Kearson Diane Clark and Damon Amad Leak.

• Nalaysia Saisy Clark was born August 16 at Atrium Health Stanly to Shamese Natoria Clark.

• Kailand Deloi Pemberton Collins was born August 14 at Atrium Health Stanly to Brandi Pemberton and Antarus Corrdel Collins.

• Kenzo Chase Dumas was born August 6 at Atrium Health Stanly to Khanthong Alize Douangkham and Everette Dumas, Jr.

• Jack Rayden Faulkner was born August 28 at Atrium Health Stanly to Tiffani Danielle McConnell and Jack Logan Faulkner.

• Elizabeth Amethyst Ferguson was born August 23 at Atrium Health Stanly to Hailey Alyssa Steen and Roger Wayland Ferguson.

• Mikenzy Renee Fisher was born August 7 at Atrium Health Stanly to Brittany Danielle Fisher.

• Aziel Anibal Garcia was born August 7 at Atrium Health Stanly to Veronica Hernandez Jaimes and Francisco Garcia.

• Lacie Jean Garey was born August 13 at Atrium Health Stanly to Brianna Jean Hudson and Andrew Nicholas Garey.

• Ayden Montgomery Haithcock was born August 19 at Atrium Health Stanly to Ashley Christine Whittington and Taylor Aldein Haithcock.

• Giovanni Vicente Hildreth was born August 9 at Atrium Health Stanly to Gloria Estefany Francia Marroquin and Joshua Ryan Hildreth.

• Rylan Makel House was born August 5 at Atrium Health Stanly to Briana Nicole Jackson and Rickey Markel House.

• Josiah Amari Jackson was born August 1 at Atrium Health Stanly to Jazmin Nicole Butler and Dearies Rashaud Jackson.

• Amelia Janette Kaufman was born August 11 at Atrium Health Stanly to Stephanie Jeanne Robledo and Michael Daniel Kaufman.

• Atticus Aaron McIntyre was born August 14 at Atrium Health Stanly to Joleen Marie Hill and Mark Aaron McIntyre.

• Khapri Delonte Robinson McNeil was born August 20 at Atrium Health Stanly to Krissy Lynette Robinson and Shermal Delonte McNeil.

• Richard Nelshon Miles, Jr. was born August 5 at Atrium Health Stanly to Ebony Lashell McNeil and Richard Nelshon Miles.

• David Anthony Baxter Miller was born August 2 at Atrium Health Stanly to Hannah Louise Ray and Christopher Ray Miller.

• Alora Halo Mitchell was born August 24 at Atrium Health Stanly to Tabitha Anne Daggett and Skylar Isaac Rumfelt Sir.

• Elliott Wesley Morton was born August 3 at Atrium Health Stanly to Megan Nicole Danielle McMahan and Christopher Joseph Morton.

• Braxton Abel Nelson was born August 24 at Atrium Health Stanly to Chelsea Marie Marble and Donny James Nelson.

• Isaiah David Odom was born August 23 at Atrium Health Stanly to Reagan Nicole Carriker and Ryan Jonathan Odom.

• Diana Bui Pham was born August 13 at Atrium Health Stanly to Tina Thi Bui and Viet Quoc Pham.

• Willow Rae Pigeon was born August 7 at Atrium Health Stanly to Nancy Josephina Riggs and Jonathan Evan Pigeon.

• Lincoln Wade Reynolds was born August 2 at Atrium Health Stanly to Cassidy Marie Foster and Keith Fredrick Wilson Reynolds.

• Cairo Rajim Russell was born August 27 at Atrium Health Stanly to Jasmine Sade Hamilton and Shea Thomas Russell.

• Peter Duhtling Sang was born August 19 at Atrium Health Stanly to Rosy Mah Chin and Thawng Nei Sang.

• Drake Dallas Springer was born August 27 at Atrium Health Stanly to Madison Nicole Mullis and Dallas Bryan Springer.

• Joshua Amani Emporio Ware was born August 16 at Atrium Health Stanly to Brooklyn Marie Lilly and Garrett Naeem Ware, III.

• Paisley Mae White was born August 26 at Atrium Health Stanly to Emily Gayle Brewer and Hunter Matthew White.

The post Birth Announcements – August 2024 appeared first on The Stanly News & Press .