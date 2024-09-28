Open in App
    Birth Announcements – August 2024

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQGP8_0vnAdISM00

    The following births were recorded in Stanly County in August.
    • Jaxon Lamar Alston was born August 1 at Atrium Health Stanly to Shalekque Chermaine Little.
    • Ian Ariel Chamu Alvear was born August 11 at Atrium Health Stanly to Maldonado Alvear and Misael Chamu Pineda.
    • Naomi Mary Ames was born August 15 at Atrium Health Stanly to Alyssa Danielle Queen and Joseph Howard Ames.
    • Santiago Anguiano was born August 14 at Atrium Health Stanly to Monica Marie Anguiano.
    • Layla Kate Beaman was born August 5 at Atrium Health Stanly to Kaitlyn Jolene Lisenby and Josh Duncan Beaman.
    • Isaac Colt Biby was born August 7 at Atrium Health Stanly to Kala Ray Hudson and Michael Steven Biby, Jr.
    • Elliot James Burris was born August 14 at Atrium Health Stanly to Shianne Sioux Mento and Jeremy David Burris.
    • Dawson Grey Calhoun was born August 21 at Atrium Health Stanly to Samantha Marie Latham and Jason Michael Calhoun.
    • Melani Lashae Clark was born August 31 at Atrium Health Stanly to Kearson Diane Clark and Damon Amad Leak.
    • Nalaysia Saisy Clark was born August 16 at Atrium Health Stanly to Shamese Natoria Clark.
    • Kailand Deloi Pemberton Collins was born August 14 at Atrium Health Stanly to Brandi Pemberton and Antarus Corrdel Collins.
    • Kenzo Chase Dumas was born August 6 at Atrium Health Stanly to Khanthong Alize Douangkham and Everette Dumas, Jr.
    • Jack Rayden Faulkner was born August 28 at Atrium Health Stanly to Tiffani Danielle McConnell and Jack Logan Faulkner.
    • Elizabeth Amethyst Ferguson was born August 23 at Atrium Health Stanly to Hailey Alyssa Steen and Roger Wayland Ferguson.
    • Mikenzy Renee Fisher was born August 7 at Atrium Health Stanly to Brittany Danielle Fisher.
    • Aziel Anibal Garcia was born August 7 at Atrium Health Stanly to Veronica Hernandez Jaimes and Francisco Garcia.
    • Lacie Jean Garey was born August 13 at Atrium Health Stanly to Brianna Jean Hudson and Andrew Nicholas Garey.
    • Ayden Montgomery Haithcock was born August 19 at Atrium Health Stanly to Ashley Christine Whittington and Taylor Aldein Haithcock.
    • Giovanni Vicente Hildreth was born August 9 at Atrium Health Stanly to Gloria Estefany Francia Marroquin and Joshua Ryan Hildreth.
    • Rylan Makel House was born August 5 at Atrium Health Stanly to Briana Nicole Jackson and Rickey Markel House.
    • Josiah Amari Jackson was born August 1 at Atrium Health Stanly to Jazmin Nicole Butler and Dearies Rashaud Jackson.
    • Amelia Janette Kaufman was born August 11 at Atrium Health Stanly to Stephanie Jeanne Robledo and Michael Daniel Kaufman.
    • Atticus Aaron McIntyre was born August 14 at Atrium Health Stanly to Joleen Marie Hill and Mark Aaron McIntyre.
    • Khapri Delonte Robinson McNeil was born August 20 at Atrium Health Stanly to Krissy Lynette Robinson and Shermal Delonte McNeil.
    • Richard Nelshon Miles, Jr. was born August 5 at Atrium Health Stanly to Ebony Lashell McNeil and Richard Nelshon Miles.
    • David Anthony Baxter Miller was born August 2 at Atrium Health Stanly to Hannah Louise Ray and Christopher Ray Miller.
    • Alora Halo Mitchell was born August 24 at Atrium Health Stanly to Tabitha Anne Daggett and Skylar Isaac Rumfelt Sir.
    • Elliott Wesley Morton was born August 3 at Atrium Health Stanly to Megan Nicole Danielle McMahan and Christopher Joseph Morton.
    • Braxton Abel Nelson was born August 24 at Atrium Health Stanly to Chelsea Marie Marble and Donny James Nelson.
    • Isaiah David Odom was born August 23 at Atrium Health Stanly to Reagan Nicole Carriker and Ryan Jonathan Odom.
    • Diana Bui Pham was born August 13 at Atrium Health Stanly to Tina Thi Bui and Viet Quoc Pham.
    • Willow Rae Pigeon was born August 7 at Atrium Health Stanly to Nancy Josephina Riggs and Jonathan Evan Pigeon.
    • Lincoln Wade Reynolds was born August 2 at Atrium Health Stanly to Cassidy Marie Foster and Keith Fredrick Wilson Reynolds.
    • Cairo Rajim Russell was born August 27 at Atrium Health Stanly to Jasmine Sade Hamilton and Shea Thomas Russell.
    • Peter Duhtling Sang was born August 19 at Atrium Health Stanly to Rosy Mah Chin and Thawng Nei Sang.
    • Drake Dallas Springer was born August 27 at Atrium Health Stanly to Madison Nicole Mullis and Dallas Bryan Springer.
    • Joshua Amani Emporio Ware was born August 16 at Atrium Health Stanly to Brooklyn Marie Lilly and Garrett Naeem Ware, III.
    • Paisley Mae White was born August 26 at Atrium Health Stanly to Emily Gayle Brewer and Hunter Matthew White.

