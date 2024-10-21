Vote for the SouthCoast High School Football Player of the Week for Week 7

The winner for the Week 6 SouthCoast Football Player of the Week poll was Old Rochester’s Jack Leconte. Leconte received more than 5,000 votes (86%) to earn the honor.

Leconte had more than 100 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns as the Bulldogs defeated Somerset Berkley.

Previous winners were Apponequet’s Paxton Canessa, Bishop Stang’s Tru Gonsalves Cosme, GNB Voc-Tech’s Nick Boucher and Old Rochester’s Jack Leconte and Gavin Martin.

Here's your chance to vote for the top high school performance among SouthCoast football players from last week (Oct. 18-19).

(Editor's Note: Voting will end on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.)

Here’s a look at last week’s top performers (listed in alphabetical order by school):

Travis Henriques, Bishop Stang

In a win over Cathedral, Henriques had a team-high 92 yards on 16 carries and scored a rushing touchdown.

Brock Winslow, Bishop Stang

Winslow carried the ball nine times for 53 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns as the Spartans beat Cathedral. He also had a 2-point conversion.

Markus Andrews, Dartmouth

Not only did Andrews rush for 80 yards and a touchdown, he also had an interception on defense.

Jayden Claudio, Dartmouth

Claudio recorded a pair of sacks in Dartmouth’s win over Barnstable.

Jackson Hart, Dartmouth

Hart had a hand in three of Dartmouth’s four touchdowns in a win over Barnstable as he ran for two scores and threw for another. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 63 yards and carried the ball 12 times for 81 yards.

Tristan deMedeiros, Fairhaven

deMedeiros knocked down six PATs in a win over Bourne and came within one of tying the school’s single-game record.

Justin Marques, Fairhaven

Marques broke his own school single-game record with six touchdowns as he scored on runs of 38, 19, 24, 32, 9 and 6 yards. Marques carried the ball 17 times for 209 yards as Fairhaven handed Bourne its first loss of the season.

Jared Reardon, Fairhaven

Reardon had an interception and fumble recovery to power Fairhaven’s defense in a win over Bourne.

Gabe Figueroa, GNB Voc-Tech

The backup quarterback threw his first career touchdown pass in a loss to Old Rochester.

Alias Colon, New Bedford

Colon scored the Whalers’ lone touchdown in a loss to Bridgewater-Raynham, ending a three-game scoreless streak.

Max Finney, Old Colony

In a win over Diman, Finney had 156 rushing yards and scored a touchdown and a pair of 2-point conversions.

Nathan Marden, Old Colony

Marden had 118 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns as the Cougars beat Diman.

Jack Leconte, Old Rochester

Leconte scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Bulldogs captured their fourth straight win.

Gavin Martin, Old Rochester

In a win over GNB Voc-Tech, Martin had a hand in three touchdowns, rushing for two and throwing for another.

JJ Lawson, Wareham

Lawson had a pair of touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving. He also had a 2-point conversion against Upper Cape.

Amare Rose, Wareham

Rose threw a pair of touchdown passes in a two-point loss to Upper Cape.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Vote for the SouthCoast High School Football Player of the Week for Week 7