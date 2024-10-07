Open in App
    Spirit Christmas is opening a pop-up store in Dartmouth to bring seasonal magic.

    By Faith Harrington, The Standard-Times,

    2 days ago

    The closing of the Christmas Tree Shop in Dartmouth was a huge loss for seasonal goods and fun Christmas decor in the area.

    Spirit Halloween has taken over the empty storefront at 65 Faunce Corner Mall Road, as the owner of the brand Spencer Gifts typically does with vacant retail stores selling you all things Halloween from costumes to decor and even scary animatronics.

    But something new is brewing this year — a switch straight from horror to joy as the retailer will change the scenes of the store from Spirit Halloween to Spirit Christmas.

    No, we aren't talking about the spirits of Christmas past, Spirit Christmas is going to take over the shop of terror bringing you the gift of an unforgettable holiday shopping experience.

    You will now have a one-stop shop for all your Christmas needs again in Dartmouth, even if it's only temporary.

    It is one of 10 stores on the nice list that will be transformed from a place of nightmares to Santa's workshop.

    Not only will the aisles be full of yuletide magic with stocking stuffers, gifts, and decorations, but the big guy himself with be there as well starting on Nov. 29.

    You can already start booking your photos with Santa at the Dartmouth location by visiting https://www.spirithalloween.com/content.jsp?pageName=spiritchristmas .

    The other locations getting this season switch in 2024 are:

    • Crystal Mall, Waterford, Conn.
    • Market Place at Brick, Brick Township, N.J.
    • Willow Ridge, Marlton, N.J.
    • Consumer Square, Mays Landing, N.J.
    • The Plaza at Woodbridge, Woodbridge, N.J.
    • Colonie Center, Albany, N.Y.
    • Sayville Plaza, Bohemia, N.Y.
    • Chestnut Plaza, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
    • Mill Creek Mall, Erie, Penn.

    This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Spirit Christmas is opening a pop-up store in Dartmouth to bring seasonal magic.

