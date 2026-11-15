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England and Spain both have eyes on top spot in Nations League A3 ahead of a heavyweight showdown this evening.

The Three Lions guaranteed themselves a top-two finish after beating Croatia on Thursday, but can still topple the reigning world and European champions.

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With five matches played apiece, it all comes down to this. England currently trail Spain by three points, which means only a win will see them qualify for the quarter-finals as group winners by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Spain, who have won their last 12 matches in a row, have the luxury of knowing a point is enough to keep them top and thus secure a, potentially, easier knockout phase route.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Spain vs England is scheduled for a 7.45pm GMT kick-off today, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

The match will take place at the Metropolitano Stadium, home of La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Where to watch Spain vs England

TV channel: In the UK, Spain vs England in the 2026/27 Nations League is being televised live and free to air on ITV, with coverage of the match beginning at 7pm on ITV1.

Live stream: Catch the game live online through the ITVX website and app, which is free with a registration.

Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from England correspondent Dom Smith.

Spain vs England team news

England will have Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence available for the showdown in the Spanish capital after the defenders missed the win over Croatia through injury.

Thomas Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference on Saturday night that both players had trained and were fit for selection.

Konsa and Spence would be options to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold (thus seeing Jarell Quansah move out to right-back) and Lewis Hall respectively, to provide England with greater defensive security.

The front four could be unchanged from the Croatia game with Harry Kane - winning his 127th senior cap - leading the line ahead of Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon.

Tuchel has confirmed that James Trafford will replace Jordan Pickford in goal as England continue to rotate their top two goalkeepers.

Fitness boost: Lamine Yamal has been declared ready to face England in Nations League decider (PA)

For Spain, the big concern was Lamine Yamal after the Barcelona star sat out the win over the Czech Republic because of a knee issue.

However, Luis de la Fuente revealed afterwards that Yamal is in “perfect condition” to start and play 90 minutes which should see him replace Yeremy Pino in attack.

Alex Grimaldo, meanwhile, will not feature having been sent home due to illness and has not been replaced in the Spain squad.

Spain vs England prediction

The reverse fixture at Wembley Stadium in September was nothing short of a classic as England had their moments in matching the world champions.

Ultimately, Spain’s class proved decisive as they ran out 3-2 winners and, in truth, they would have won by a bigger margin had it not been for some wayward finishing.

Spain are simply in their groove and we cannot see England ending their long unbeaten run.

Spain to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England did win this very fixture on their last visit to Spain in October 2018 when Raheem Sterling (x2) and Marcus Rashford had them 3-0 up before half-time.

Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos reduced the deficit in the second half, but the Three Lions held on for a famous win.

Spain wins: 12

England wins: 14

Draws: 3

Spain vs England match odds

Spain to win: 10/11

England to win: 27/10

Draw: 14/5

Odds via UK betting sites (subject to change).

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