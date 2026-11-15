Tempers flare: Romelu Lukaku and Gianluigi Donnarumma clashed after Belgium’s win over Italy in September AFP/Getty

Italy will hope to build on their shock win over France when they host Belgium in another heavyweight showdown in the Nations League this evening.

Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri side produced a brilliant performance to defeat Les Bleus at home for the first time in 64 years at the San Siro on Thursday night, battling back from an early deficit in a 3-1 triumph that followed a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Paris last month.

Michael Olise scored against Italy again in Milan to put France - without captain and talisman Kylian Mbappe due to injury - in the driving seat following an error by Gianluigi Donnarumma, only for Pio Esposito to notch a brace either side of an effort from Davide Frattesi as Zinedine Zidane suffered his first loss as Didier Deschamps’ successor.

Sebastiano Esposito missed a penalty for the home team, but it did not matter in the end as his younger brother had more success.

It left Group A1 very finely poised heading into the final matchday, with Italy and France sitting level on 10 points apiece but the former occupying top spot due to their superior goal difference.

Zidane’s men host bottom side Turkey - still without a single win or even a point to their name after five games - at the same time as Italy go to Brussels, with Belgium still very much in the battle for a top-two finish and quarter-final berth on nine points.

Mark van Bommel’s Red Devils came out on top when these two nations met previously at the Stadio Olimpico in September, with Mika Godts grabbing his first Belgium goal and Dodi Lukebakio also on target.

How to watch Belgium vs Italy

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, Belgium vs Italy in the 2026/27 Nations League group stage is available to watch live via Amazon Prime Video’s pay-per-view service.

The match costs £2.49 to purchase, with coverage beginning at 7:35pm GMT ahead of a 7:45pm GMT kick-off at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. That is 8:45pm in Belgium and Italy.

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